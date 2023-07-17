The NBA Summer League did not disappoint once again in 2023, with the tournament set to conclude on Monday night as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets go head-to-head at the Thomas & Mack Center. Both teams come into this contest unbeaten with 5-0 records and have truly looked spectacular.

The Cavs took down the Brooklyn Nets in the semifinals on Sunday in overtime by a score of 102-99 behind another fantastic showing from their trio of Isaiah Mobley, Sam Merrill, and Emoni Bates. The Rockets meanwhile, destroyed the Utah Jazz 115-101, with Cam Whitmore balling out again.

Houston is without Jabari Smith Jr, Tari Eason, and Amen Thompson, who were shut down earlier in the Summer League, with the latter suffering an ankle injury. And while they're flourishing, the Rockets will be tested against a strong Cleveland team who has been stout defensively.

Without further ado, here are three bold predictions for the NBA Summer League final.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

3. Cam Whitmore stays hot

Whitmore was seen as a potential lottery pick heading into last year's draft. But, the former Villanova star fell to 20th overall, where the Rockets selected him. Well, it appears Whitmore took his draft stock plummeting personally. The 19-year-old has been thriving in Vegas, especially since Smith Jr and Eason were shut down. With the duo now watching from the sidelines, Whitmore has run with the opportunity to be one of the primary options.

In five Summer League games, he's averaging 20.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 46% shooting from the field. On Sunday against the Jazz, he put up 25 points and showcased his impressive skillset, not only draining four triples but also using his strength and athleticism to get downhill and attack the cup.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If the Rockets are going to win their first-ever NBA Summer League final, Whitmore has to be at his best. Expect him to drop a minimum of 20 points against the defensively sound Cavs. He's in a groove right now and that won't stop Monday. Houston has a special talent on their hands who could turn out to be an important piece in Year 1.

2. Isaiah Mobley, Emoni Bates, Sam Merrill all finish in double figures

Yes, Cleveland already has an exciting young core at the NBA level, but there are potentially some hidden gems on this Summer League roster. Isaiah Mobley, the brother of Evan, is showing he has a versatile skill set just like his sibling and powered the Cavs Sunday. Second-round pick Emoni Bates is averaging over 16 PPG, and Sam Merrill is nearly averaging 20 PPG. This trio is exactly why the Cavs have the chance to win their first Summer League ring.

In the semis, Bates had 20 on 4 for 5 shooting from downtown and Merrill added 19 as well. Just considering how well they're playing, you have to believe another big outing is in the cards. If all three are clicking on all cylinders, Cleveland wins. The prediction here is that Mobley, Bates, and Merrill all finish in double figures. Very possible, right?

1. Cavs hold Rockets to under 90 points, win Summer League

Heading into Sunday's semifinal with the Nets, Cleveland was allowing a tad over 86 PPG. That defensive identity that JB Bickerstaff has instilled at Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse has translated to Vegas with these youngsters. And while the Rockets just beat up the Jazz, Utah was basically without all of their main players. Also, no Smith Jr, Eason, and Thompson could hurt here.

Sure, Whitmore and Nate Hinton have carried the load nicely, but it's going to be a more difficult task Monday against a full-strength Cleveland squad. The Cavs will hold Houston to under 90 points and win a close one against the Rockets.