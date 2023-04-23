The Seagulls and the Red Devils lock horns in Wembley Stadium! It’s time to check our FA Cup odds series, starring our Brighton-Man United prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Brighton has been gliding higher in the past games. Brighton is back to resetting its winning streak after a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham in the Prem. The Seagulls will be looking to build from its 2-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League, thanks to goals from Danny Welbeck and Julio Enciso to get over Cono Gallagher’s early goal.

Manchester United’s dream of hoisting four trophies was halted after their exit from the Europa League. Sevilla gave the Red Devils a 3-0 thumping in the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, where Youssef En-Nesyri scored a brace while Loice Bade added another one.

Here are the Brighton-Man United soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FA Cup Odds: Brighton-Man United Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion: +125

Manchester United: +185

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: -156

Under 2.5 Goals: +110

How to Watch Brighton vs. Man United

TV: SiriusXM FC

Stream: ESPN+, Paramount+

Time: 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

Why Brighton Can Beat Man United

Brighton has been on a roll of late, having defeated Chelsea 2-1 last weekend, and having outscored their last eight opponents 20-8. Brighton had control of the ball for 57% of the match against the Blues, outshooting them 26-8 while also having an 8-2 edge on corner kicks. They have completed 86% of their passes and had an a24-18 advantage on tackles.

Brighton reached the FA Cup semis with a 5-0 thrashing of Grimsby Town. In the earlier rounds, Brighton defeated Middlesbrough, Liverpool, and Stoke City. Getting this trophy will be significant for Brighton, who were FA Cup runners-up in 1983. Brighton’s last trophy was the Sussex Senior Challenge Cup, which they won last year against Worthing.

The Seagulls have a balanced scoring attack, led by midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. He has eight goals and one assist in 26 appearances this season, including a goal on five shots in a 3-3 draw with Brentford. He had four shots in the 2-1 win over Chelsea last weekend. The 24-year-old is in his fourth season with Brighton and has 14 goals in 89 appearances. Midfielder Solly March has been a solid contributor of late. In the 2-1 win over Chelsea, he had one assist and one shot, and he had two assists at Tottenham on April 8. For the season, he has scored seven goals and added eight assists. He has 64 shots, including 28 on target. The 28-year-old is in his 11th year with Brighton and has appeared in 246 matches. Kaoru Mitoma has provided seven goals and four assists for the Seagulls while Pascal Gross has six goals and six assists.

Brighton has had the edge against Man U in the past two meetings. Their last matchup in the 2021-2022 season was a 4-0 win in favor of the Seagulls, while the 2022-2023 season opener also resulted in a 2-1 win, the lone goal for the Red Devils being an own-goal by Mac Allister. For Roberto De Zerbi’s squad, they will be entering this match with no additional injuries or suspensions. Long-time absentees Jakub Moder and Jeremy Sarmiento remain out for this game.

Why Man United Can Beat Brighton

Manchester United is still stinging from their 3-0 loss to Sevilla in Spain on Thursday night, which saw defender Lisandro Martinez suffer a season-ending knee injury. It was the second leg of their Europa League quarterfinal. Man U also had an early 2-0 lead in the first leg of the match, but Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire committed their own goals in the 84th and 92nd minutes of the game.

After a goalless first half, the Red Devils scored twice in two minutes to rally past nine-man Fulham 3-1 in the FA Cup quarterfinals. Coach Marco Silva was handed a red card for the Cottagers, as well as forwards Willian and Aleksandar Mitrovic. Bruno Fernandes tallied a goal in the 96th minute to lock Man U in the semis. Man United also defeated Everton, Reading, and West Ham in 3-1 scorelines in the previous matches.

The Red Devils will look to rebound despite having less than 72 hours between matches. Forward Marcus Rashford leads Manchester United in scoring with 15 goals and four assists in 29 appearances, including 27 starts. Despite his productive season, the 25-year-old is battling injuries and will not enter the match 100% healthy. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes is second in goals for the Red Devils with five in 29 appearances. He is also second in assists with six. The 28-year-old is in his fourth season with Manchester United and has 41 goals in 116 appearances.

For Erik Ten hag’s squad, his injury list remains long. Harry Maguire serves his suspension in this match. Donny van de Beek, Facundo Pellistri, and Alejandro Garnacho remain out. Defenders Phil Jones, Raphael Varane, and Lisandro Martinez will also see the game from the sidelines, as well as Mason Greenwood and Tom Heaton. Scott McTominay is doubtful to appear.

Rashford will be joined by Antony and Anthony Martial in the attacks. Fernandes will pair with Christian Eriksen and Casemiro in the midfield. Luke Shaw will be slotted as a center back and he will partner with Victor Lindelof while Tyrell Malacia and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will play as full-backs.

Final Brighton-Man United Prediction & Pick

Man U’s injury situation will definitely hurt the club. The healthy Seagulls will easily cruise against the wounded Red Devils. Back Brighton to kick their way to the Finals against Manchester City.

Final Brighton-Man United Prediction & Pick: Brighton (+125), Over 2.5 goals (-156)