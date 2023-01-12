Chelsea seeks to regain their winning ways as they visit Fulham in the Premier League on Thursday. Check out our Premier League odds series, which includes our Chelsea-Fulham prediction and pick.

The Cottagers ride on a four-game winning streak across all competitions dating back to December, with victories against Crystal Palace, Southampton, Leicester City, and Hull City. In this highly-awaited West London derby, they will host the Blues who are desperate to get their first win of 2023, who evened with Nottingham Forest and suffered back-to-back losses against Manchester City, including a 4-0 humiliation that knocked them out of the FA Cup.

Here are the Fulham-Chelsea soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Fulham-Chelsea Odds

Fulham: +290

Chelsea: -105

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: +112

Under 2.5 Goals: -136

How to Watch Fulham vs. Chelsea

TV: N/A

Stream: Peacock

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET, 12:00 p.m. PT

Why Fulham Can Beat Chelsea

The Cottagers will be missing the services of Aleksandr Mitrovic, the squad’s leading scorer with 11 goals across all competitions, due to suspension after receiving a fifth yellow card in the match against Leicester.

Manager Marco Silva still has an arsenal of outstanding players left on his roster. Fulham’s 30 goals and 17 assists in 18 games in the Premier League show their team effort, placing them 7th with an 8-4-6 record. Despite Mitrovic’s absence, Fulham can still rely on midfielder Bobby Reid, who is second in the club with 4 goals. Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira, and Harrison Reed are offensive tacticians that control the midfield, combining for 7 goal contributions. Pereira and Kenny Tete are outstanding playmakers as well, with 4 assists each to their name. Not to mention, Willian, Harry Wilson, and Carlos Vinicius are still available in the forward spots.

Fulham’s recent defensive display has been top-notch, conceding only 5 goals since November. Goalkeeper Bernd Leno, as well as defenders Tete, Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, and Issa Diop prove to be a solid backline, yielding only one goal in the squad’s three-game winning streak in the Premier League.

Why Chelsea Can Beat Fulham

Chelsea has been riddled with injuries all season. Forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, and Christian Pulisic have been ruled out, as well as N’Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, and Wesley Fofana.

Despite these struggles, history has favored the Blues in the West London derby. Fulham’s last taste of victory against Chelsea came last 2006 when they won 1-0. Since then, the succeeding 20 matches across all competitions resulted in 8 draws and 12 victories for the Blues.

Chelsea still has some reliable players left on its roster. Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has been terrific, with 4 clean sheets to his name. Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, and Jorginho are still serviceable offensive machines, providing 9 combined goals for the Blues.

If everything goes smoothly, Chelsea may be able to field Joao Felix, who will temporarily serve the club until the end of the season. The 23-year-old Portuguese star loaned from Atletico Madrid netted 4 goals and 3 assists in 7 starts but has fallen out of Diego Simeone’s rotation.

Final Fulham-Chelsea Prediction & Pick

Despite being a recognized top club in the Premier League, it’s hard to trust Chelsea to win this game with their recent injury woes and disappointing defeats. Captain Thiago Silva, Havertz, and Mount are the only bright spots for Chelsea. Recent signing Joao Felix might jumpstart changes, but until that happens, expect a woeful defensive display from the Blues.

Fulham has been a resilient squad coming from a recent promotion. However, their victories come from lower-ranked teams and they are yet to face daring big squads. This derby game will be a test to the Cottagers, especially since their offense relies on Mitrovic.

With a lot of fans expecting to show up, expect that this will be a West London derby delight with over 2.5 goals.

Final Fulham-Chelsea Prediction & Pick: Over 2.5 goals (+112)