Leeds and liverpool battle in the Premier League! Check out our Premier League odds series, which includes our Leeds-Liverpool prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Leeds remains in one of the tightest relegation battles in the English top flight, as they are just two points above the danger zone. The Whites have been thumped 1-5 last time in Elland Road by Crystal Palace.

Liverpool is currently in a five-game winless run, securing draws in its last two games. During their last game, the Reds had 59% ball possession and a 21-9 edge on total shots against Arsenal, but they rallied late in the game to force a 2-2 draw against the current league leaders.

Here are the Leeds-Liverpool soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Leeds-Liverpool Odds

Leeds United FC: +370

Liverpool FC: -155

Draw: +340

Over 2.5 Goals: -188

Under 2.5 Goals: +152

How to Watch Leeds vs. Liverpool

TV: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo, USA Network

Stream: DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com, Sling Blue, Sling Latino

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Leeds Can Beat Liverpool

The Peacocks had an embarrassing 5-1 loss at home to Crystal Palace last time out. Leeds scored first in their match against Crystal Palace courtesy of Patrick Bamford but then went on to lose by four clear goals, the first time that’s happened to them in a top-flight match since April 1957. That game also saw Leeds pull 11 total shots with seven on target. The Whites also had a 34-22 edge on tackles, as well as 13-8 and 23-17 advantages on interceptions and clearances, respectively.

Despite this, Javi Gracia’s men are still just clear of the drop zone. Every point is precious for Leeds in a relegation battle that could go right to the wire. Their 7-8-15 record puts them two points ahead of current relegation occupants Nottingham Forest, while Leicester and Southampton sit in 19th and 20th place. The Whites will be adamant to keep a mediocre record at Elland Road, where they have a 5-5-5 record, scoring 14 goals on home turf.

Leeds will be playing with optimism as they secured a 2-1 win over Liverpool at Anfield. Current club top contributors Rodrigo and Crysencio Summerville scored the goals to dispel Mo Salah’s lone effort. That win ended a 12-match winless run against Liverpool in all competitions for Leeds, with their surprise victory their first against them since April 2001, also at Anfield, when Rio Ferdinand and Lee Bowyer were on the scoresheet.

Leeds only has a few people on the treatment table. Stuart Dallas, Tyler Adams, and Maximilian Wober are out of action for Leeds. Javi Gracia would probably like to shuffle his pack following last weekend’s embarrassment against Crystal Palace, however, his options are limited and most of the same players should be deployed again.

Wilfried Gnonto was named on the bench against the Eagles but could return to the starting lineup here in place of Brendan Aaronson or Luis Sinisterra. Patrick Bamford should continue leading the line for Leeds. For this season, Leeds has been making 1.3 goals per game thanks to 12.2 total shots and 5.4 corner kicks per match. Rodrigo leads the team with 11 goals while Jack Harrison has provided four goals and six assists. Crysencio Summerville has put in four goals for the Peacocks.

Why Liverpool Can Beat Leeds

The Reds will start the day in eighth place and are winless in their past five games in all competitions. That stretch of games featured opponents that were too powerful: 0-1 with Real Madrid, 1-4 with Manchester City, and 0-0 with Chelsea. Despite this, there were some encouraging signs in last weekend’s resilient 2-2 draw against Arsenal. During the game with the Gunners, the Reds gave up two early goals from Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, but Mo Salah scored just before half-time and Roberto Firmino equalized just minutes before the end of regular time.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad will need a revitalizing run in their travel to Leeds. They have a 3-4-8 record on their away travels, which has just resulted in 14 goals and 13 points. In their eight away games this 2023 in the Prem, Liverpool has only secured one win – a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United.

Despite a drop in form, Liverpool remains a squad to be feared in the English top flight. Mohamed Salah remains the club leader this season with 13 goals and seven assists. Roberto Firmino has nine goals and four dimes for the Reds, while Darwin Nunez has 11 goal involvements. This Liverpool team is making 15.7 total shots per match, while also recording 15.2 tackles, 9.1 interceptions, and 14.1 clearances in the defensive end.

Liverpool should have Thiago Alcantara and Luiz Diaz back in the fold on Monday, though Stefan Bajcetic and Naby Keita are still sidelined. Curtis Jones could keep his place in midfield after a decent showing against Arsenal, while Ibrahima Konate should be fit enough to start at the back. Alisson Becker appears to be in doubtful status in this match.

Cody Gakpo features as the central striker with Salah and Nunez in the wings. Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson figure as the starting defenders. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are set to start as fullbacks.

Final Leeds-Liverpool Prediction & Pick

Despite Leeds making all systems go to survive this season, they will be facing a more potent threat on the attacks. Back the Reds to pour several goals against the porous defense of the Whites.

Final Leeds-Liverpool Prediction & Pick: Liverpool (-155), Over 2.5 goals (-188)