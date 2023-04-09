Leeds and Crystal Palace battle in the Premier League! Check out our Premier League odds series, which includes our Leeds-Crystal Palace prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Leeds keeps its survival season alive after winning 2-1 against Nottingham Forest. The Whites hope to get favorable results in their 15th home game.

After going winless in 13 games, Crystal Palace finally found its first win of the year. The Eagles were victorious over the Foxes, winning 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

Here are the Leeds-Crystal Palace soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Leeds-Crystal Palace Odds

Leeds United: +110

Crystal Palace: +260

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: +112

Under 2.5 Goals: -136

How to Watch Leeds vs. Crystal Palace

TV: SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW

Stream: DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com, Sling Blue, Sling Latino

Time: 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT

Why Leeds Can Beat Crystal Palace

Leeds United is currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings. The Peacocks have improved after a poor start to their season. The home side edged Nottingham Forest to an important 2-1 victory this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture. Leeds United came from a goal down to beat the Tricky Trees in their last game, notching their second win in three matches. Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra dispelled Orel Mangala’s goal in the 12th minute to secure a crucial home win.

One positive they carry to this game is their scoring form. Leeds has scored in each of their last four matches, and in three of them, the Whites have managed to put in two or more goals. All their last four matches have produced over 2.5 goals but they have no clean sheet in the last five matches.

Leeds have been making positive strides under the instruction of new manager Javi Gracia and the Yorkshiremen have been making the most of home advantage under the Spaniard. Leeds have pocketed seven points from the last nine on offer at Elland Road. For this campaign, Leeds has a 5-5-4 record at home, pocketing 20 points and 20 goals in familiar territory.

Leeds United has improved in recent weeks and is only a few points away from safety. The relegation battle in the Prem is still brewing as 12th-placed Wolverhampton is four points ahead of 18th-placed Nottingham and eight points over 20th-placed Southampton. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Adam Forshaw, Stuart Dallas, Tyler Adams, and Maximilian Wober are all out injured for Leeds. Javi Gracia could choose to select the same players in their Nottingham match. Rodrigo leads the team with 11 goals, Jack Harrison has 10 assists, and Crysencio Summerville has six goal contributions.

Why Crystal Palace Can Beat Leeds

Crystal Palace returned to winning ways in the last game, rising from a goal down to beat Leicester City 2-1 at home on Roy Hodgson’s return as manager after Patrick Vieira’s sacking. Jean-Philippe Mateta’s stoppage-time goal secured the three points for the Eagles and they will hope to do it again on the road. The Eagles really cut loose against Leicester last weekend when they racked up 31 shot attempts and 10 corner kicks. Three goals scored in their last two matches is a sign of improvement, having failed to score in the earlier four matches against Liverpool, Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Brighton. They have no clean sheet in five matches, and their last two matches have had over 2.5 goals. Palace will hope to rise from a very poor away run, which has seen them secure just one point from a possible 18 in the last six league matches. Like their run in 2023, Crystal Palace is in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need to work hard to salvage their campaign. The Glazier’s away record is a horrible 2-4-8 record, tallying 10 points and scoring just 10 goals in their travels. However, Crystal Palace won the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park by a 2-1 scoreline and are looking to complete a league double over Leeds United for the first time since their 1985-85 campaign. Wilfried Zaha is a big loss for Palace on the flank, while Nathan Ferguson and Chris Richards are also considered doubtful. Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise could retain their spots in attack after playing big parts in their display against Leicester City. The likes of Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew, and Checik Doucoure can be effective on their day and will need to step up in this fixture.

Final Leeds-Crystal Palace Prediction & Pick

Both teams would be happy to share the spoils here as they contend for Premier League survival. However, the Whites have been revitalized as of late, and they could see a win on home turf.

Final Leeds-Crystal Palace Prediction & Pick: Leeds (+110), Over 2.5 goals (+112)