liverpool and Tottenham meet in the Prem! Catch the Premier League odds series here, featuring our Liverpool-Tottenham prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Reds continue to make amazing runs, turning their three defeats into a five-game unbeaten run. The Reds got a 2-1 win over West Ham three days ago, with Cody Gakpo and Joel Matip in the scoresheet. Liverpool hopes to close the league double against Tottenham after winning 2-1 in the November fixture.

The Spurs were embarrassed in the past three games, surrendering three and six goals to Bournemouth and Newcastle, respectively. Tottenham hopes to get a crucial win after tying 2-2 with Manchester United last timeout.

Here are the Liverpool-Tottenham soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Liverpool-Tottenham Odds

Liverpool: -210

Tottenham Hotspur: +500

Draw: +380

Over 2.5 Goals: -245

Under 2.5 Goals: +196

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham

TV: SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network

Stream: DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com, Sling Blue

Time: 11:30 AM ET/ 8:30 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Liverpool Can Beat Tottenham

Liverpool are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Merseyside outfit edged West Ham to a 2-1 victory three days ago and will look to take it up a notch in this match. The Reds also rolled past Nottingham Forest in a 3-2 scoreline and Leeds United in a 6-1 dominating game. Liverpool is unbeaten in their last five contests.

The Reds have ramped up their game offensively, scoring 11 goals in their last three matches after totaling three over their previous five contests. Liverpool should regain their focus in the Prem for the last six games after losing their chance to proceed to the Champions League semifinals as they lost to Real Madrid. Liverpool is one spot and one point away from European competition, as Tottenham and Aston Villa are currently above them. Liverpool still ranks third in the league with 61 goals scored, and their 10-4-1 record in Anfield will look for an additional point or three against a tough opponent.

Liverpool’s attack still is led by Mohamed Salah, who is fourth in the Premier League with 16 goals. The 30-year-old Egyptian forward has scored in games against Forest, Leeds, and Arsenal. He has also scored in two appearances for Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations games against Malawi. Salah is tied in second place with defender Trent Alexander-Arnold for the team with seven assists, while fullback Andy Robertson leads Liverpool with eight dimes. After dealing with injuries and inefficiency early in the season, forward Diogo Jota appears to have found his form, and is now fifth in the team with four goals. Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez are tied for second with nine goals apiece.

Jurgen Klopp and his coaching squad will have to deal with some absences. Calvin Ramsay, Stefan Bajcetic, Naby Keita, and Roberto Firmino will watch the games from the sidelines for Klopp’s side ahead of their trip to London.

Liverpool posted a 2-1 away victory against the Spurs earlier this season. For a more potent offensive front, Salah shall be joined by Jota and Cody Gakpo in front while Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, and Jordan Henderson command the midfield. Trent Alexander-Arnold is a guaranteed starter, and it will be seen if he gets a midfield role or as a right-back.

Why Tottenham Can Beat Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur is currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and has not been at their best so far this season. The away side surrendered 11 goals in their past three games. The Spurs slumped to a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth and had a 6-1 disappointing loss to Newcastle. Tottenham was held to a 2-2 draw with Manchester United last timeout, a game where they had 40% ball possession and 18 total shots. Tottenham rallied in the second half, where goals from Pedro Porro and Heung-Min Son matched the first-half goals of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

The Hotspurs have been plagued by several issues this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The North London giants are six points away from the top four while Arsenal boasts a 21-point lead over them. The Spurs are in desperate need of a run of good results at the moment. Tottenham hoists a 16-5-10 record. They have a 5-5-6 away record, scoring 25 goals while conceding 31 in those 16 matches.

Spurs continue to struggle for any sort of form, though, which is particularly true on the road given that the London side has now failed to win any of their prior seven away matches across all competitions. The Spurs’ last away win was way back at the end of January in a 0-3 win against Preston North End in Round Four of the FA Cup. The Spurs’ last taste of victory was against Brighton in their second match in April.

Coach Ryan Mason will have to deal with some significant roster reductions. Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Ryan Sessegnon, and Emerson Royal are out in this game, while Hugo Lloris is in a doubtful status.

Eric Dier, Cristian Romero, and Clement Lenglet figure for a start as defenders. Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son are guaranteed starters in the front, who might be joined by Richarlison. Kane looks to add to his 24-goal and three-assist tally, while Son also seeks to add to his count of nine goals and four assists. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has nine goal involvements, while Dejan Kulusevski and Ivan Perisic have eight goal contributions. 14 players have recorded at least one goal for the Spurs.

Final Liverpool-Tottenham Prediction & Pick

Liverpool has found its groove late into the season, but the three points will be captured by the hosts to put them in fifth-place. Lots of goals will be expected here and no clean sheet is guaranteed.

Final Liverpool-Tottenham Prediction & Pick: Liverpool (-210), Over 2.5 goals (-245)