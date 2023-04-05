Manchester United hosts Brentford as we continue our Premier League odds series with a Man United-Brentford prediction, pick, and how to watch!

The Red Devils opened their fixtures in April with a 2-0 loss to Newcastle United. Man U now sits in fifth place in the Prem, tied with the Magpies and Spurs in points but United settles for the lower seed with only a +4 goal-differential.

Brentford has been delivering some magnificent games lately. After a 1-1 deadlock with the Foxes, the Bees settled for another 3-3 draw with the Seagulls in the Falmer Stadium. Brentford is currently in ninth place, seven points below today’s hosts.

Here are the Man United-Brentford soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Man United-Brentford Odds

Manchester United: -170

Brentford: +460

Draw: +320

Over 2.5 Goals: -144

Under 2.5 Goals: +118

How to Watch Man United vs. Brentford

TV: Peacock

Stream: Peacock Premium

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT (noon)

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Man United Can Beat Brentford

As Premier League warms up for round 25, Erik ten Hag has done a superb job of leading the home team to the fifth position with 50 points.

A run of three Premier League games without a win will push the Red Devils for an improved result here after a 2-0 Premier League losing effort in their last game against Newcastle United. In that game, Manchester United managed 54% possession and six shots on goal with only one on target. At the other end, Newcastle United got 22 attempts at goal, with Joe Willock (65′) and Callum Wilson (88′) scoring for the game.

Heading into this fixture, Manchester United are undefeated in their previous 11 home league matches. This is a very good form at Old Trafford. Man U won 3-1 in the FA Cup semis against Fulham. With the Europa League and FA Cup taking center stage before the international break, it is fair to say that Ten Hag’s men have somewhat neglected their top-flight duties, and the Red Devils could fail to score in four successive Premier League games for the first time in their history this week.

Man United is not set for any injury reprieves this week with Alejandro Garnacho, Christian Eriksen, Tom Heaton, and Donny Van De Beek still among those absent. Casemiro is banned.

Anthony Martial may be fit to make a first start on his latest comeback from a hip complaint amid criticism of Wout Weghorst. It looks as if The Red Devils may well use the 4-2-3-1 system, utilizing David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martínez, Luke Shaw, Fred, Scott McTominay, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Wout Weghorst.

Why Brentford Can Beat Man United

The visiting team, fronted by Thomas Frank, has taken 35 points and is currently in ninth place. Brentford thumped United 4-0 in August and clings to genuine hopes of European football next campaign. The Bees were however denied a vital three points in the weekend as they stretched their unbeaten run to three games.

Last time out, Brentford drew 3-3 in the Premier League match with Brighton & Hove Albion. Brentford only had 27% possession and only seven attempts on goal with no corner kicks. Despite a lowball possession, Brentford managed to take the lead shortly after half-time. Ethan Pinnock (49′) added to the first-half efforts of Pontus Jansson (10′) and Ivan Toney (22′). However, the Albion took advantage of their 33 shots at goal with 15 on target. Kaoru Mitoma (21′) and Danny Welbeck (28′) scored in the first 45 until Alexis Mac Allister equalized in the 90th minute to share the spoils.

Brentford has been scored against in five of their last six games, seeing their opponents hit 8 goals in total. Defensively, Brentford has been far from perfect, but they still put in decent numbers of nine clean sheets, 15.5 tackles, 21.5 clearances, 9.2 interceptions, and 4.2 saves. Defeat at Goodison Park represents the Bees’ only loss from their last 16 in the Premier League

Shandon Baptiste is back from a suspension for Brentford, who will continue to miss Kristoffer Ajer, Vitaly Janelt, and Keane Lewis-Potter.

Thomas Frank’s key decision could be whether to line up with a back four or stick with the back five from the weekend which has regularly featured against the more dangerous opponents this season. The Bees appear most likely include the likes of David Raya, Aaron Hickey, Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Mads Rasmussen, Rico Henry, Mathias Jensen, Christian Nørgaard, Pontus Jansson, Ivan Toney, and Bryan Mbeumo in the starting XI.

Final Man United-Brentford Prediction & Pick

Brentford will be imposing itself to secure the league double against their fellow red outfit hosts. The Red Devils have imposed Old Trafford as their solid ground, but Casemiro’s absence will be felt in this game. Back the Bees to pull the upset against the United.

Final Man United-Brentford Prediction & Pick: Brentford (+460), Over 2.5 goals (-144)