The English Premier League will feature a sole fixture on Wednesday between Manchester Untied and Leeds United. Check out our Premier League odds series, featuring our Manchester United-Leeds prediction and pick.

Manchester United hopes to snatch the three points and tie with rivals Manchester City for 45 points. The Red Devils carry a four-win unbeaten streak heading into this fixture.

Leeds lost their latest match against Nottingham Forest as Brennan Johnson nudged a 14th-minute goal in City Ground. Like last year, Leeds is again facing relegation scare, as bottom-three teams Everton, Bournemouth, and Southampton are just a few points away from the Whites.

Here are the Manchester United-Leedssoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Manchester United-Leeds Odds

Manchester United: -210

Leeds: +500

Draw: +360

Over 2.5 Goals: -162

Under 2.5 Goals: +134

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Leeds

TV: Universo, USA Network

Stream: fuboTV, NBC Sports, Peacock Premium

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Manchester United Can Beat Leeds

In 21 games in the Prem, Man U has racked up 42 points from 13 wins and three draws. The Red Devils continue to have their red-hot form heading into February. In all their fixtures in January, their sole loss what at the hands of the league leaders Arsenal. That match featured back-and-forth goals, with Marcus Rashford delivering the first blood in the 17th minute, followed by Eddie Nketiah’s goal seven minutes after. Bukayo Saka delivered a clinical finish at the 53rd mark, which was responded to by Lisandro Martinez’s header after six minutes. The game seemed like it was going to be a 2-2 draw for both teams, but Nketiah’s right-footed nudge at extra time gave the Gunners the coveted three points.

United also endured a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, as Michael Olise delivered an out-of-the-box goal in the 91st minute in a free kick setup. Regardless, Erik Ten Hag’s squad carries some winning momentum heading into this fixture. The Red Devils racked up wins over Bournemouth, Manchester City, and Crystal Palace. They are also still in contention for the FA Cu, picking wins over Everton and Reading. They are also headed to the Carabao Cup Finals versus Newcastle United, which might possibly be Ten Hag’s first silverware in English competition.

Leeds is not an easy opponent, and Manchester United will also have to carry some roster depletion. Casemiro is suspended for three games, serving his first here, while Scott McTominay, Donny Van De Beek, Christian Eriksen, Antony, and Anthony Martial are still in the treatment table. Diogo Dalot, Marcel Sabitzer, and Jack Butland might also see time in the pitch. The Red Devils are set to ride the red-hot form of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, as well as the resurgence of Fred and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Recent signee Wout Weghorst is also primed to start as central striker as he seeks his first goal in the English league.

Why Leeds Can Beat Manchester United

Leeds currently sits in the 18th spot of the table and are again in contention for relegation. The Peacocks enjoyed a brief three-game unbeaten run in all tournaments, which was halted by Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson who scored a quick goal on the 14th minute. Despite their best efforts, Leeds could not find a way through the Tricky Trees’ debutant Keylor Navas, who last played for Paris Saint-Germain.

Leeds has a miserable run in the Prem, going winless in seven games since their thrilling 4-3 victory over Bournemouth way back in November. To add more salt to the wound, Jesse Marsch’s time as manager has also concluded, with Michael Skubala now temporarily handling the reins for the Whites. Leeds is still in contention for the FA Cup, picking up recent wins over Cardiff City and Accrington Stanley. Their run at the Carabao Cup prematurely ended last year when they encountered Wolverhampton.

For Leeds, they might see Robin Koch, Crysencio Summerville, and Brenden Aaronson in the field. Archie Gray, Stuart Dallas, Rodrigo, Sonny Perkins, and Adam Forshaw will still be rehabbing in the infirmary. New signings Georginio Rutter, Maximilian Wober, and Weston McKinnie might also see some time when they play at Old Trafford. Tyler Adams and Marc Roca are slotted to start in the midfield, while Ilan Meslier will start as goalkeeper.

Final Manchester United-Leeds Prediction & Pick

Spectators will be treated to another delightful spectacle in this year’s first schedule of the Roses Rivalry. The Whites have pulled off close games versus the Red Devils in previous years, but Manchester United’s incredible form gives them a sharp edge over Leeds.

Final Manchester United-Leeds Prediction & Pick: Manchester United (-210), Over 2.5 goals (-162)