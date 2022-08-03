When someone like Tiger Woods calls you, you pick up the phone and answer it, and that’s exactly what Webb Simpson recently did when the 15-time major champion dialed his number, though it came with the cost of getting spoiled with huge career news.

Simpson recalled the moment when he was in the middle of ordering a hot dog with his family when Tiger Wood called him and indirectly told him that he will be an assistant captain of USA’s Presidents Cup team.

Via Cameron Jourdan of Golf Week:

“My kids had already made the owner mad because they continued to open the door, so I’m stressing, it’s my turn to order, my phone rings, I looked down and it’s Tiger,” Simpson said. “I told Tiger I had to call him back, I got to order my hot dogs. So order my hot dogs, get out of there, call him back and yeah, he just kind of referenced me being from — you know, living in Charlotte, Quail Hollow’s my home, that he thought it would bring a lot to the team.”

Webb Simpson couldn’t be more deserving of the honor. He has an overall record of 5-3-2 Presidents Cup record and was also part of the US team that won it all in the 2011, 2013, and 2019 editions of this event.

The 2022 Presidents Cup will be held at Quail Hollow Club from Sept. 20 to 25.

Tiger Woods may have spoiled the news, but it doesn’t make it any less sweet for Simpson.