Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing just fine amid reports of the couple's relationship going through a difficult time. According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, she clarified the rumors saying that there is “no evidence” of the couple's relationship going through a rough patch.

Multiple outlets in the United States and across the pond reported that there was some tension in the royal couple's relationship. It was even mentioned that Prince Harry allegedly rented out a hotel to get space from Meghan. However Nicholl explained how her time with the couple was and that the rumors could be anything further from the truth.

“My experience with Harry and Meghan — whenever I've been with them as a couple, who are very, very close — [have] a sort of spark between them that always struck me as being very authentic,” The New Royals author told Entertainment Tonight. “However, there have been rumors circulating in recent months that the fallout from Spare, which is pretty epic for Prince Harry who had Britain really turned against him, his home country; he's really not welcomed here,” Nicholl says. “[The book has] left a bad taste in people's mouths. It's further alienated him from his friends and his family and I think, inevitably, that has put a strain on them.”

“And I think it was very notable that in the run-up to the launch of his autobiography, he had all the publicity and Meghan was noticeable by her absence,” she continues. “And that was really the first time we've seen a divide between them because up until then they've very much been a partnership, and at this crucial moment where Harry's doing the boldest and possibly bravest thing of his life, she's not there for him. And that has continued and led to more rumors of a split, of a split being on the horizon … and yet, there is no evidence. They're presenting a very united front.”

A rep for the couple has not responded to the rumors.