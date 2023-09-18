Thomas Markle did not mince words when he appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday. He leveled harsh criticism at Prince Harry and his daughter, Meghan for excluding him from the lives of his two grandchildren, 3-year-old Archie and 2-year-old Lilibet.

During the interview, Thomas Markle expressed: “I’m very upset about it as well because this is a cruel thing to do to a grandparent … to deny the right to see their grandchild.”

Thomas asserted that he believes he has done nothing wrong and that he is a loving father. He emphasized that there is no justification for Harry and Meghan denying him of his grandchildren.

Interestingly, the ongoing estrangement between Meghan and her father traces back to 2018. During the lead-up to the royal wedding, Thomas got himself into a controversy involving deals with paparazzi.

Meghan Markle's father also pointed out that California law permits grandparents to seek a court order compelling parents to allow visitation with their grandchildren. However, he indicated that he has not pursued this legal avenue at this time.

Thomas Markle also mentioned that King Charles was in a similar situation.

However, it's unknown if the King got visitation rights from Harry and Meghan from seeing his grandchildren.

At present, the status of Charles's relationship with Harry, Meghan, and his grandchildren remains uncertain. Thomas implied that Prince Harry is following Meghan's lead in their family decisions.

Despite Thomas Markle's public statements, it appears that there has been no reconciliation or improvement in the frosty relations between Meghan, her father, and Prince Harry.