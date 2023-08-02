Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to focus on their household of four. The couple has since relocated to California amid the drama that has transpired over the last couple of years in England. Markle is close with her mother Doria Ragland but Harry's family is still not on the best terms with the couple however it is not seemingly phasing Meghan.

Meghan has taken a “much softer approach about Harry’s family,” a source told PEOPLE about the Duchess of Sussex.

“The situation with his father and brother is still very difficult for him,” the source says. “Meghan is always supportive of it though. She used to be negative about it. It seems she has kind of moved on now.”

Another insider adds, “They have moved continents. They have set up a new life with their kids.”

The source says Meghan “just wants to focus on their kids and their life in Montecito.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

They “are very united when it comes to family values and how to raise their kids. They are both great parents,” the source adds. “Their kids are their world.”

The most important priority the couple says that they want their children “have a normal life as much as possible.”

As for their life out of the spotlight they're not into the “big scene” the source says but “they prefer smaller group hangouts at home, karaoke, that sort of thing,” says a friend.

“Harry’s a beer and steak-and-potatoes kind of dude,” the friend adds. “They’re playful and flirty when they’re hanging out.”

“They’re making a life here,” says Montecito Journal columnist and local resident Richard Mineards per the outlet. “It’s a good environment to be educated in.”