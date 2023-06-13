Prince William attended the screening of Rhino Man, a film about the training of wildlife rangers and the dangers they face. The documentary highlights the death of Anton Mzimba, a South African ranger who was murdered by wildlife traffickers in July 2022. In William's tow was the Duchess of Edinburgh, his aunt Sophie, per People.

The two of them attended the Royal Foundation's screening of Rhino Man hosted by United for Wildlife at Battersea Power Station. Sophie was “delighted to join the Prince of Wales at the event this evening to show her support for United for Wildlife” as she cares deeply for the environment.

The Duke of Cambridge even met up with Mzimba's sister before his death. He recognized the man who dedicated his life to protecting rhinos from being poached into extinction.

Prince William said at the event: “The murder of Anton Mzimba is a stark reminder of the daily dangers that all rangers face around the world protecting the natural world from the international criminal organizations that seek to profit illegally from wildlife, and I’m proud to see his life and legacy recognized in Rhino Man.”

“This is not a burden they can bear alone,” he continued. “An effective response to this vicious crime demands attention and collaboration across the entire chain of criminal activity, not just on the front line. That is why United for Wildlife, through its global financial and transport task forces, and wider alliance of partners, has taken action to ensure that those involved in wildlife crime will be met with an international response as powerful and coordinated as any other serious and organized crime.”