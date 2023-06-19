Prince William revealed plans to combat homelessness in the United Kingdom, following Princess Diana's footsteps. In an interview, William said he was working on a five year project tackling homelessness and social housing. However, certain further details about the project are being kept secret. What he did say was that he wanted his children involved, per the Independent.

“It’s nerve-racking,” he said. “But I’m really excited. I’ve been waiting for the right time to do this.”

Princess Diana brought an 11 year old Prince William to a homeless shelter, exposing him to the outside world. Now he wants to do the same for his children. “When I left this morning, one of the things I was thinking was, ‘When is the right time to bring George or Charlotte or Louis to a homeless organisation?’” he said.

“I think when I can balance it with their schooling, they will definitely be exposed to it. On the school run, we talk about what we see.”

The Prince of Wales also revealed that he had some big plans for social housing. The royal residence he inherited from Queen Elizabeth, the 130,000 acre Duchy of Cornwall, will be used to help alleviate homelessness. “There is,” he said. “Absolutely. Social housing. You’ll see that when it’s ready. I’m no policy expert, but I push it where I can.”

Prince William is familiar with the topic of homelessness and social justice. He's the patron of Centrepoint, a charity which helps homeless young people. And earlier this week, he opened Reuben House. It's a block of 33 studio apartments in south east London. There, the rents are a third of a resident’s income, on behalf of the charity.