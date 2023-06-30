Prince William and Prince Harry reunited despite their strained relationship. At the annual Princess Diana awards, the brothers reconnected in the same room. Where William helped open the annual ceremony, Harry introduced a group of winners, per People.

Prince William spoke at the start and was introduced by former Diana Award Legacy Award winner Hannah Hodgson. William praised her and others for the “challenges they have overcome” to reach this point. “What unites them is their courage, compassion and a relentless dedication to improving the lives of others,” he said. “Today, we recognize the power of all young people — the power to challenge the status quo, to confront injustice, and to inspire meaningful change.”

“To all the award recipients, I extend my heartfelt congratulations. Your accomplishments are a testament to your passion and commitment to creating positive change,” he continued. “You are an inspiration to everyone. And to everyone watching all these stories remind us why organizations like The Diana Award are so important. It is a reminder that when we invest in young people, when we provide them with the tools and opportunities to make a difference, they can truly change the world.”

“A belief shared by my mother, and one I am proud to continue in her name. To all the award recipients, I extend my heartfelt congratulations. Your accomplishments are a testament to your passion and commitment to creating positive change. You are the torchbearers of hope and inspiration, lighting the way for others to follow,” William added.

The Duke of Sussex also spoke about his late mother Princess Diana for the awards.

“When someone steps up to be of service, they automatically join this collective. No one is ever a conduit for change alone. Each one of us has the ability to help create a more equitable world,” Prince Harry said. “The brilliant Award recipients we’re honoring today are proof of that. They exemplify the notion that when we use our voices, change can happen.”