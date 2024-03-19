It’s now Princess Peach’s time in the limelight. Here are the details for Princess Peach: Showtime!, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailer.
Princess Peach: Showtime! Release Date: March 22, 2024
Princess Peach: Showtime – Overview Trailer – Nintendo Switch
Princess Peach: Showtime has a release date of March 22, 2024. It is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. A demo of the game is also available.
Princess Peach: Showtime Gameplay
Princess Peach: Showtime – Transformation Trailer: Act II – Nintendo Switch
The game is an action-adventure game with platforming elements like you would expect from a Mario game. Much like other Mario games, the player will have to navigate through various maps, going from point A to point B while either avoiding or taking down enemies that approach them.
Much like Mario’s ability to switch forms and costumes, Princess Peach can also change her costume to receive new abilities. For example, Swordfighter Peach can, well, use her sword to fight enemies. Patissier Peach, on the other hand, can decorate cakes and the like to progress in the game. As of now, there are ten known Princess Peach transformations:
- Swordfighter Peach
- Detective Peach
- Patissier Peach
- Kung Fu Peach
- Ninja Peach
- Cowgirl Peach
- Figure Skater Peach
- Dashing Thief Peach
- Mermaid Peach
- Mighty Peach
As mentioned above, each of these transformations have different abilities, so it is up to the player to figure out which transformation will help in each stage.
Princess Peach: Showtime Story
The game follows the titular Princess Peach. Princess Peach, along with a group of Toads, were invited to Sparkle Theater, where they could attend and watch various plays. This does not go well, however, as Grape and the Sour Bunch suddenly attack the venue, trapping Princess Peach inside the trailer. However, all is not lost, as Princess Peach meets up with the theater’s guardian: a sentient ribbon by the name of Stella. By teaming up with Stella, Princess Peach can don various costumes that allow her to work towards freeing Sparkle Theater from the grasps of Grape and the Sour Bunch.
