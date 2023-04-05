Priyanka Chopra Jonas will soon be in the new action series Citadel for Prime Video (premiering April 28), but before then, it has been reported that she’ll be joining forces with John Cena and Idris Elba for another Amazon Studios film, Heads of State.

Deadline exclusively broke the news on April 5 that Chopra Jonas would be joining Heads of State. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Deadline described it as “Air Force One meets Midnight Run,” so you can expect thrills and laughs. The tone may explain the casting of Chopra Jonas’ co-stars, Cena and Elba. Cena has transitioned to film and TV over the past few years after serving as the face of the WWE for over a decade, mostly taking comedic roles in the likes of Blockers, Vacation Friends, and The Suicide Squad. Elba has displayed more range throughout his career than Cena — he can act like an everyman in The Office as easily as he can ham it up in Hobbs & Shaw — but will surely fit into whatever role presented.

Ilya Naishuller will direct Heads of State — which should excite those familiar with his work. His directorial debut, Hardcore Henry, was a first-person action flick. In 2021, he made Bob Odenkirk look like a menace to society in Nobody. Naishuller is directing a script written by the team of Josh Appelbaum (who serves as a writer on Citadel) and André Nemee — Harrison Query wrote an initial draft — and the film will be produced by the Safran Company’s Peter Safran and John Rickard. Cena, Elba, and Marcus Viscidi will serve as executive producers.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a New York Times bestselling author, actor, and musician, was most recently seen in The White Tiger for Netflix and The Matrix Resurrections and has an upcoming film titled Love Again coming this May from Sony. You can watch the trailer for her upcoming series Citadel below.