Priyanka Chopra Jonas got vulnerable during a recent interview with Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show. Chopra explained how she went into a “deep depression” following a “botched surgery.” The actress got a polyp in her nasal cavity removed.

“This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression,” the Citadel star shared, adding that she thought her buzzing acting career “was over before it started.” Chopra Jonas said that’s when her dad encouraged her to get corrective surgery. “I was terrified of that, but he was like, ‘I will be in the room with you.’”

The actress explained that during this difficult time her father was there to comfort her. He “held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence,” she said.

She thanked Bollywood film director Anil Sharma for giving her a chance after the actress was fired from three different acting jobs following the first surgery.

“I was supposed to play this lead, and I was shifted to a supporting character. That filmmaker was very kind … He, while the tide was against me, said, ‘It will be a small part but give it your all.’ And I did,” Chopra Jonas explained.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

From there she was able to land her breakout role in ABC’s Quantico. The show lasted for three seasons from September 2015 to August 2018.

Later on in the interview, the actress spoke about her relationship with Nick Jonas and how meeting him for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2017 was like a fairytale.

“It was such a Prince Charming moment,” Chopra Jonas said. “Time stopped … He was so hot, and I didn’t know him. It was really like a ‘meet cute’ from a movie, and he just held my hand and I turned around and he was in a suit. It was all slow motion.”

The two didn’t start officially dating until the following year. The “Jealous” singer proposed to the actress on her birthday July 18 after only dating two months prior. They got married in two different ceremonies in India that December.

The two became parents to their daughter Malti who was born in January 2022.