Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast has been the source of some juicy celebrity gossip lately, as well as some serious potty language. Last week, Gwyneth Paltrow played a game of F, Marry, Kill on the show and now Priyanka Chopra Jonas is dropping the F bomb as well when asked a question on the most recent episode about Nick Jonas’ dating history.

When Cooper asked Chopra Jonas how she felt about Nick Jonas’ romantic past when they started dating — a past that included relationships with Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Delta Goodrem, Olivia Culpo, Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson and Lily Collins — Chopra Jonas responded “I don’t give a f— who he’s dated.” Chopra continued, “We’re talking about the future. I always say this, I don’t read my book backwards. I believe you go forward in your chapters.”

As for Chopra Jonas’ own dating history, she admitted that “I think that I just thought I had an idea of what a relationship should be like and I kept seeking that and trying to fit the people that came into my life into my idea of that relationship.” When she met musician Nick Jonas though, Chopra Jonas no longer felt “invisible” in her love life, stressing that Nick always makes her feel “so seen and so heard” and going further that he “thrives on seeing me shine.”

The two met through the timeless romantic tradition of Nick sliding into Chopra Jonas’ DMs in 2016, with Chopra Jonas convinced she wanted to date the Jonas Brother after watching the music video for his song “Close” with Tove Lo. Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018.

No word on whether Priyanka Chopra Jonas had to put money in the Jonas family swear jar for dropping the F bomb.