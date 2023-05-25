Priyanka Chopra opened up about her experience on a set way back in the day. Before she was an American star, she was Miss World and a Bollywood star. But not all of her experiences were positive. In an interview with TZR, she revealed that one director objectified her, and it was a “dehumanizing moment.”

Even though she was thriving in Bollywood, she revealed she was looking to leave the industry. She told Dax Shepard: “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me for reasons. I had beef with people… I was tired of the politics. ”

But when she was first starting out, she revealed her objectified moment: “This may have been 2002 or ’03” when she was hired to play a character who goes undercover. She continued, “I’m undercover, I’m seducing the guy—obviously that’s what girls do when they’re undercover. But I’m seducing the guy and you have to take off one piece of clothing [at a time]. I wanted to layer up.”

Apparently the director didn’t like that. He said, “No, I need to see her underwear. Otherwise why is anybody coming to watch this movie?”

“He didn’t say it to me,” Chopra adds. “He said it to the stylist in front of me. It was such a dehumanizing moment. It was a feeling of, I’m nothing else outside of how I can be used, my art is not important, what I contribute is not important.”

After two days working there, she left the film. She even paid back the production for what they’d spent, at her father’s insistence. Priyanka Chopra said, “I just couldn’t look at him every day.”