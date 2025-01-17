ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between Providence and Villanova. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Providence-Villanova prediction and pick.

The Big East rivalry heats up as Providence visits Villanova on Friday at 7 PM on FS1. The Wildcats enter as heavy favorites, boasting a stellar 9-1 home record and averaging 77.8 points per game, outscoring opponents by 10.1 points. Villanova's Eric Dixon leads the charge with 24.8 points per game, while Providence's Jayden Pierre counters with 13.1 points per contest. The Friars sit at 3-4 in conference play with a 9-9 overall record, looking to upset the home-standing Wildcats. With Villanova's potent three-point shooting (10.4 threes per game) and Providence's recent struggles, this matchup promises intense Big East basketball action.

Here are the Providence-Villanova College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Providence-Villanova Odds

Providence: +7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +270

Villanova: -7.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 140.5 (-105)

Under: 140.5 (-115)

How to Watch Providence vs. Villanova

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why Providence Will Cover The Spread/Win

Providence will be looking to score the big upset against Villanova in their upcoming Big East clash. The Friars, despite their modest 9-9 record, have shown flashes of brilliance this season, particularly on the offensive end. Averaging 71.6 points per game, Providence's balanced attack, led by a committee of scorers, could prove challenging for Villanova's defense. The Friars' three-point shooting, connecting on 8.7 threes per game at a 34% clip, gives them a potent outside threat that can keep the Wildcats' defense honest.

Providence's rebounding prowess could be the X-factor in this matchup. The Friars are outrebounding their opponents by an impressive 7.1 boards per game, which could lead to crucial second-chance opportunities and limit Villanova's possessions2. Additionally, Providence's recruiting success, including the commitment of top-tier talents like Jamier Jones and Jaylen Harrell, has injected new energy into the program. This influx of talent, combined with the leadership of experienced players like Jayden Pierre, gives the Friars a dangerous mix of youth and experience that could catch Villanova off guard. If Providence can control the tempo and capitalize on their rebounding advantage, they have a real shot at pulling off the upset against their Big East rivals.

Why Villanova Will Cover The Spread/Win

Villanova is poised to secure a crucial victory against Providence in their upcoming Big East showdown at the Wells Fargo Center. The Wildcats, celebrating the 40th anniversary of their 1985 national championship team, will be riding a wave of nostalgia and motivation. This “White Out” game, with fans donning white in support, promises to create an electric atmosphere that will undoubtedly energize the home team. Villanova's offensive prowess, averaging an impressive 77.8 points per game, coupled with their stellar shooting percentages (48.1% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc), gives them a significant edge over their opponents. The Wildcats' ability to spread the floor and knock down three-pointers, averaging 10.4 per game, will stretch Providence's defense and create opportunities for their dynamic scorers.

Defensively, Villanova has been formidable, holding opponents to just 67.7 points per game. Their rebounding advantage, outrebounding opponents by 4.8 per game, will be crucial in limiting Providence's second-chance opportunities and controlling the pace of the game. The Wildcats' experience and depth, with a starting lineup featuring graduate students and seniors, provide them with the poise and leadership needed in high-pressure conference matchups. Eric Dixon, the nation's top scorer, will be the X-factor for Villanova. His ability to score from various spots on the floor, coupled with his impressive 49.5% shooting percentage, makes him a nightmare for opposing defenses4. With the Wells Fargo Center serving as a “home away from home” where Villanova has historically performed well, the Wildcats are primed to continue their resurgence and solidify their position in the Big East standings.

Final Providence-Villanova Prediction & Pick

The Providence Friars (9-9, 3-4 Big East) travel to face the Villanova Wildcats (11-7, 4-3 Big East) in a crucial Big East matchup at the Finneran Pavilion. Villanova enters as the favorite, boasting a potent offense averaging 77.8 points per game and a stellar home record. The Wildcats' Eric Dixon leads all scorers with an impressive 24.8 points per game, shooting 49.5% from the field.

Providence, despite their .500 record, has shown flashes of potential this season. The Friars' balanced attack, led by Jayden Pierre's 13.1 points per game, could pose challenges for Villanova's defense. However, Villanova's home court advantage at the Finneran Pavilion is significant, with the intimate 6,500-seat arena creating an intimidating atmosphere for visiting teams.

The Wildcats' superior rebounding (outrebounding opponents by 4.8 per game) and efficient free-throw shooting (79.5%) give them an edge. Providence will need to control the tempo and limit Villanova's three-point opportunities to stay competitive. Ultimately, Villanova's home court advantage and offensive firepower should prove too much for the Friars, with the Wildcats securing a hard-fought victory covering the spread at home in this Big East clash.

Final Providence-Villanova Prediction & Pick: Villanova -7.5 (Under 140.5)