Kylian Mbappe, the French superstar, was the driving force behind Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) triumphant start in the UEFA Champions League, where they faced off against Borussia Dortmund. Mbappe opened the scoring with a clinical penalty early in the second half at the Parc des Princes in a captivating display of skill and finesse. Achraf Hakimi added a second goal, sealing a victory for Luis Enrique's side in Champions League Group F.

However, not just Mbappe's goal-scoring prowess caught the eye. Social media recently buzzed with footage of the 24-year-old PSG forward offering playful tactical advice to Borussia Dortmund's manager, Edin Terzic, during a break in play. Mbappe, displaying his football IQ, walked over to Terzic and humorously suggested, “Change your player,” while mimicking the substitution hand signal. Terzic responded with a laugh, saying, “Come and coach in my place if you want.”

😂Kylian Mbappe to move from sporting director at PSG to head coach at Dortmund? "Change your player," he tells Edin Terzic. The BVB coach replies: "Come and coach in my place if you want."pic.twitter.com/2fubpwJQ9z — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) September 21, 2023

After PSG's win, Terzic candidly discussed his team's performance and noted their lack of courage on the field. He mentioned, “We had too much respect,” and emphasized the need for more aggressive and early pressing against the opposition. Terzic lamented the unnecessary loss of possession and a subpar passing completion rate in the first half, acknowledging the challenges of defending extensively in such circumstances.

Kylian Mbappe's pitch contributions and light-hearted interaction with Terzic exemplify his multifaceted impact on football. As a key figure for PSG and one of the sport's brightest talents, Mbappe's presence elevates his team's performance and the enjoyment of fans worldwide. With his blend of skill, sportsmanship, and tactical insight, Mbappe remains a central figure in the ever-evolving drama of the beautiful game. PSG fans can undoubtedly look forward to more exhilarating moments with their superstar leading the charge.