Discover the latest football transfer rumors as PSG expresses interest in acquiring Marcus Rashford from Manchester United.

In a surprising turn, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is reportedly eyeing a potential move for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, stirring up transfer speculations in the football world. The French giants are said to be considering a swoop for the 26-year-old forward, who recently made headlines for missing training due to illness, only for reports to emerge of his late-night partying in Belfast.

This isn't the first time PSG has shown interest in Rashford, as they had pursued him before he inked a new five-year deal with Manchester United last summer. The latest reports from i suggest that PSG is “tempted” to revisit their pursuit of the English international at the end of the season.

However, Manchester United seems resolute in retaining their homegrown star, with no plans to part ways with Rashford. Additionally, the player himself is said to be uninterested in seeking a move away from Old Trafford.

Rashford's recent disciplinary breach resulted in a two-week fine amounting to £650,000 after he missed the FA Cup clash against Newport County. The incident involved Rashford partying in Belfast and claiming to be too ill to train, prompting internal disciplinary action from the Red Devils.

Despite the off-field controversies, Rashford's on-field performance has been under scrutiny this season, with the forward scoring only four goals in 26 appearances across all competitions. This dip in form, coupled with his off-field behavior, has raised concerns among fans and pundits alike.

While PSG might be tempted by the prospect of acquiring Rashford's talents, Manchester United remains steadfast in their commitment to keeping the forward at the club. As the transfer window approaches, the football world will be watching closely to see whether PSG will make a serious move for Rashford and how Manchester United responds to the potential interest from the Ligue 1 champions.