The marriage between Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain hasn’t exactly gone to plan. It appears it’s ending in a bitter divorce between player and club with PSG fans siding with the club as well.

PSG fans flocked to the club’s headquarters after the news broke that Messi plans on leaving at the end of the season. Perhaps surprisingly to some, the fans were outraged at the player rather than the club, voicing their frustration toward one of the best players of all time.

Messi was suspended by the club for two weeks on Tuesday for taking an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, where Messi’s next move has been rumored to be. That must have signaled the end for Messi and his team, though signs have been there that his time at PSG is coming to an end.

Messi’s two seasons at PSG will be labeled a failure with the absence of a Champions League title. Though Messi is past his prime, he was seen as the last piece that would take PSG over the top and into European glory. Instead, one of the best clubs in Europe over the last decade-plus is still without the top club honor in Europe after dropping out of the competition in the Round of 16 each of the last two seasons.

That paired with that Messi led Argentina to a World Cup victory over France last December could be the reason why fans in Paris feel so strongly about getting rid of him. Lionel Messi’s tenure at PSG will go down as one of the most infamous in soccer history.