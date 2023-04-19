Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

PSG superstar Neymar is currently out for the rest of the season, but it appears he’s staying busy off the pitch. The Brazilian announced Tuesday he’s having his first child with influencer girlfriend Bruna Biancardi, who he’s been dating since 2021. Neymar already has a 12-year-old from a previous relationship, too.

“We’ve dreamt of your life, we’re planning your arrival and know that you are here to complete our love, and make our days much happier. You’re going to join a beautiful family, with my sister, grandmothers, uncles and aunts who already love you very much! See you soon son/daughter, we can’t wait!”

As you can see, Neymar is in a walking boot because of the ankle injury that ended his 2022-23 campaign. There’s been no shortage of speculation about his future in Paris as well, but the striker appears to be content with staying in the French capital, despite the drama around him.

The Brazil international was playing well before getting sidelined, scoring 13 goals and tallying 11 assists in Ligue 1 action. But, that doesn’t hide the fact that PSG bowed out in the Champions League Round of 16 once again, despite having a plethora of star talent. Lionel Messi is expected to leave this summer, while Kylian Mbappe isn’t exactly happy with the club in recent weeks.

Neymar and Biancardi made their relationship official at the beginning of 2022 and got engaged shortly after, but broke up briefly before reconvening their love. Biancardi has a whopping 3.6 million followers on Instagram.