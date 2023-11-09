PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi discusses Kylian Mbappe's future amid Real Madrid speculation, emphasizing the club's focus on growth.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently provided insights into various facets of the club, focusing on the swirling speculation surrounding Kylian Mbappe's future. Responding to Real Madrid's recent denial of negotiations for Mbappe's potential summer transfer, Al-Khelaifi maintained PSG's concentration on internal matters. He lauded Mbappe as the world's best player, acknowledging his pivotal role in propelling PSG and the French national team.

Amid substantial changes at PSG during the summer, which included the appointment of a new coach, the addition of 11 players, and the inauguration of a revamped training center, Al-Khelaifi characterized these shifts as an evolutionary phase rather than a revolutionary overhaul. Emphasizing the club's unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and growth, he highlighted the importance of time, determination, patience, and perseverance in laying down new foundations.

Al-Khelaifi underscored PSG's renewed philosophy, emphasizing a collective approach over individual brilliance. Despite the transitional period, he expressed satisfaction with the team's performance, attributing success to the newly assembled, youthful squad and technical team. Stressing the significance of adhering to a long-term plan rather than fixating on short-term outcomes, Al-Khelaifi affirmed PSG's belief that they are on the right track as they navigate the dynamic landscape of European football.

His revelations provide a valuable glimpse into PSG's strategic vision, showcasing a dedication to a collective ethos and recognizing patience and perseverance as integral components of their ongoing project. As PSG continues to navigate the complexities of high-stakes football, Al-Khelaifi's perspective offers fans and observers alike a deeper understanding of the club's overarching philosophy and commitment to sustainable success.