PSG‘s pursuit of Randal Kolo Muani has hit a stumbling block as Eintracht Frankfurt has rejected the French club's €80 million bid for the talented forward, reported by goal.com. The German club is holding out for a higher fee of €100 million for the player's transfer, according to Sky Sports. The young Frankfurt star is keen on the move, but the club is waiting for an offer they feel is in line with their own evaluation.

Eintracht Frankfurt's refusal to accept PSG's offer indicates their firm stance on Kolo Muani's valuation. The proposed deal from PSG included an upfront payment of €70 million along with an additional €10 million in potential bonuses. However, Eintracht remains resolute in their demand for a larger fee.

Despite the rejection, negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing as they aim to reach a compromise before the transfer window closes on September 1. Earlier reports had suggested that Kolo Muani had a verbal agreement with PSG, potentially giving the French club some leverage in securing a lower transfer fee.

In an effort to sway Eintracht's decision, PSG is reportedly considering including Hugo Ekitike in the deal. However, Eintracht is hesitant to cover Ekitike's entire wages, which might necessitate the player taking a pay cut if he wishes to join the Bundesliga side on loan.

For Randal Kolo Muani, time is of the essence as he is keen to see the transfer finalized before Eintracht Frankfurt's upcoming Europe Conference League playoff match against Levski Sofia. As negotiations continue, the football world watches closely to see whether PSG can meet Eintracht's valuation and secure the highly sought-after forward.