PSG has escalated its pursuit of Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt by submitting a revised and final offer for the French striker, reported by goal.com. The German club has been a tough negotiating partner for PSG, demanding a transfer fee exceeding €100 million (£86 million / $109 million) for Kolo Muani. In response, PSG has now tabled a bid of €80 million (£68 million / $86 million) in hopes of securing the talented forward.

Kolo Muani's impressive performance record is a key factor in PSG's pursuit. He netted an impressive 23 goals and provided 14 assists in 46 appearances across various competitions during the previous season. Given the uncertain situation surrounding Kylian Mbappe's future at PSG, Kolo Muani is seen as a valuable target for the club's attacking lineup.

To sweeten the deal and potentially reach an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt, PSG has offered to include a player in the transfer package. Ekitike, a player from PSG's ranks, could join Eintracht as part of the deal at a “special” price.

With the summer transfer window nearing its closure, both clubs are under pressure to finalize the transfers swiftly. The intricate negotiations and player involvement add a layer of complexity to the deals. PSG, determined to bolster its squad, is keen on acquiring Kolo Muani's services, while Eintracht Frankfurt faces the decision of accepting the revised offer or potentially missing out on a substantial transfer fee.

As the transfer window countdown continues, football fans and enthusiasts await updates on whether PSG's offer will be sufficient to secure Randal Kolo Muani's signature and how the inclusion of Ekitike in the deal will impact the final outcome.