Lionel Messi’s future became the hot topic once PSG were knocked out from the Champions League yesterday. The French side failed in Europe once again following a 3-0 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in their round of 16 tie Wednesday.

Messi, along with Kylian Mbappe, became the target of memes on social media as their Champions League woes only continued. With his PSG contract expiring at the end of the season, many observers were quick to speculate as to whether the World Cup winner would renew his contract and remain with them, or potentially depart elsewhere.

The main rumored destinations include the MLS while there’s also talk of Messi potentially having a fairytale return to Barcelona. As things stand, it appears more than likely that Messi will remain with PSG especially as they are the only team to make a proposal.

With that said, things are still open as far as other potential clubs are concerned mainly due to PSG’s Champions League exit.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I will keep it open, I will keep it open with other clubs,” football insider Fabrizio Romano said when asked if there’s interest from other European clubs. “Because Messi, from what I understand, he wants to continue in competitive football. It means in European top leagues, this is the feeling about Messi from what I understand.

“And so, PSG made a proposal to Messi but at the moment, there is still no agreement on the length of the contract and the salary. For sure, the conversations with his father Jorge will continue to try to find a way. But I will keep it open. Because we know about Barcelona’s dream. Barcelona dream of Leo Messi retiring [with them]. So let’s see if they’ll be able to make it. But at the moment, what I can state right now, the only club which made a proposal to Leo Messi is PSG. But I will keep the situation open after what happened yesterday with Bayern.”