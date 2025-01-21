ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two teams fighting for spots in the knockout round face off as PSG hosts Manchester City. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a PSG-Manchester City prediction and pick.

PSG is 2-1-3 so far in UCL play. They are coming off a win over RB Salzburg, winning the game 3-0, but have struggled to score at times in the tournament. In their three losses, they have just one goal. Still, they are in great form overall. They have not lost in their last nine fixtures across all competitions. That includes wins in six of their last seven fixtures with one draw.

Meanwhile, Manchester City is 2-2-2 in UCL play so far. They lost their last UCL fixture, falling to Juventus 2-0. The defense has let them down as of late. After not allowing a goal in the first three UCL games, they have allowed nine goals in the last three games. Still, they are undefeated in their last five games overall, with two draws in the process.

Here are the PSG-Manchester City Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: PSG-Manchester City Odds

PSG: +145

Manchester City: +170

Draw: +270

Over 3.5 goals: +132

Under 3.5 goals: -162

How to Watch PSG vs. Manchester City

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

Why PSG Will Win

PSG has scored well this year. They have scored in 23 of 26 fixtures overall, averaging 2.27 goals per game across all competitions. Still, in UCL play that is down to just six goals over six games, scoring in four of the six fixtures overall. They have scored in all three home games so far in UCL play.

Bradley Barcola has led PSG so far in domestic league play. He has scored 11 times on an expected 9.1m while also adding three assists. Still, he has not scored in UCL play yet, with an expected 1.5 goals. Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembele has also been solid in domestic league play but has not done much in UCL play. He has ten goals and four assists in domestic league play but has just one assist in UCL play. Achraf Hakimi has led the way in UCL for PSG. He has a goal and two assists so far.

PSG has been strong on defense this year. Across all 26 fixtures this year, they have allowed just 0.96 goals per game, conceding 25 goals in 26 fixtures overall. In UCL play, they have allowed six goals over the six fixtures. Still, they do have two clean sheets, including in their last UCL game.

Why Manchester City Will Win

Manchester City is also scoring well this year. They have scored in 27 of 31 total fixtures this year, averaging 2.19 goals per game on the year. That has dropped just slightly in UCL play. They have scored 13 times across the six fixtures, including in four of six games. That is good for 2.17 goals per game in UCL play. Still, they have been solid in scoring on the road in UCL play, scoring in two of three fixtures and averaging 1.67 goals per game.

Erling Haaland leads Manchester City in Champions League play. He has five goals so far in the UCL and has 17 goals with an assist in domestic league play this year. Meanwhile, Phil Foden has also produced in UCL play. He has three goals with an assist so far while having six goals and four assists in EPL play this year. Finally, Ilkay Gundogan has two goals on an expected 1.6 in UCL play, even though he has not scored in the Premier League this year.

Manchester City has allowed 1.32 goals per game across all competitions this year. In UCL play, they have allowed nine goals over the six games. Still, all nine of those are in their last three UCL games, as Manchester City also has three clean sheets.

Final PSG-Manchester City Prediction & Pick

PSG is in better form overall, winning six of their last seven games. Still, one of those wins is against Salzburg in UCL play, who have struggled heavily. Another is a domestic cup game over Espaly-Saint-Marcel, who is a fifth-division French team. Manchester City has also been scoring better as of late, something that had been an issue when they were struggling in November. In their last four games, they have scored 14 goals, including six last time out. This should be a very tight game, with both teams scoring at least once. Still, Manchester City has been better at scoring in UCL play, while PSG has been much better on defense. Expect a 1-1 or 2-2 type of game.

Final PSG-Manchester City Prediction & Pick: Draw (+270)