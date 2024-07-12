PUBG Mobile has a very wet update for its players. PUBG Mobile’s Version 3.3 Update brings a wave of exciting new features, including the Ocean Odyssey mode, Home Mode updates, World of Wonder enhancements, and more.

That said, here is everything you need to know about PUBG Mobile’s Version 3.3 Update.

PUBG Mobile Version 3.3 Update

PUBG Mobile’s Version 3.3 Update introduces an all-new mode in Ocean Odyssey, several Home Mode updates, new additions to the Classic and Payload Modes, and more. Check out the quick rundown below.

Ocean Odyssey: A Deep-Sea Adventure

The highlight of the Version 3.3 Update is the Ocean Odyssey mode, a first-of-its-kind underwater-themed experience.

Players can explore the submerged Ocean Palace, an ancient underwater kingdom filled with hidden treasures and majestic Ocean Temples.

New mechanics and items such as the powerful Trident and the water-orb firing Water Orb Blaster add to the immersive underwater experience.

The Kraken, a legendary sea creature, also makes an appearance, challenging players to survive its devastating attacks.

New Additions to Classic and Payload Modes

The update introduces the DSR Sniper Rifle, a precise bolt-action weapon with dual magazines, to the classic mode.

There are also changes to the Erangel map. The Erangel map updates include a new observatory at Stalber and improved layouts for Ruins and Mylta.

As for the Payload Mode, the Version 3.3 update sees the addition of the Fighter Jet and the Armamech vehicle, each offering unique combat capabilities.

Enhancements to World of Wonder

World of Wonder receives dynamic upgrades with the new Play System and Creation Center. Players can now continuously upgrade towers in tower defense gameplay, and new themed map templates like Ocean Palace and Underwater World offer even more creative options.

Daily missions and the new World of Wonder ranking system add layers of engagement and rewards for players.

Metro Royale Mode: Zombie Uprising

For PUBG Mobile’s Version 3.3 update, Metro Royale introduces the Zombie Uprising mode.

This mode is where players face off against zombies in dynamic weather conditions. New weapons, items, and mechanics, along with enhanced Bonus Special Traits, enrich the gameplay. Players can also explore new collectibles and season rewards, making the mode even more thrilling.

Home Mode and Cycle 7 Season 19

Home Mode features the new Aegean Bay Cove theme, offering players themed items and a Home Party feature. From July 13th to 28th, players reaching Home Level 4 can claim the Aegean Bay Cover Object Pack for free. The update also introduces a design competition for players to showcase their dream homes.

Cycle 7 Season 19 brings new legendary items, including the C7S19 Glasses, Set, Mask, Cover, and QBU. The Season Token Event Shop and Cycle rewards have been updated, providing players with fresh content to explore and collect.

Exciting Partnerships and Collaborations

PUBG Mobile is also cooking up something in the collab kitchen!

Players can look forward to an upcoming partnership with a renowned luxury sports car manufacturer and a collaboration with a popular South Korean animation series. These collaborations promise to bring even more excitement to the battlegrounds.

Time to Set Sail with PUBG Mobile’s Version 3.3 Update

There you have it, that is all the things you should know for PUBG Mobile’s Version 3.3 update. For more information about the game, visit the official PUBG MOBILE social channels on Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

You can download PUBG Mobile for free on the App Store and Google Play Store to dive into these new features and more.

