Purdue football had a long afternoon on Saturday, as 18th-ranked Notre Dame rolled into West Lafayette and destroyed Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers 66-7.

Many pundits gave Purdue a chance to score a big upset on Saturday after Notre Dame had been shocked by Northern Illinois last weekend in South Bend. However, the Irish responded in a big way, suffocating Purdue right from the opening kickoff. After the game, Walters let all of his emotions out in the postgame press conference, per Boiler Upload.

“I believe we can win football games and I believe we can compete with the best of the best,” Walters said. “We didn't do that today, and I need to figure out why so that doesn't happen again. But at the same time, am I throwing the towel in on this season and gonna start changing the way coach or I operate? No. I trust these guys, I believe in these guys. Am I frustrated right now? Absolutely. Am I disappointed? Absolutely. Am I angry? Absolutely. But do I love this team? Absolutely.”

The loss drops Purdue to 1-1 on the season after they rolled Indiana State in Week 1 and were coming into Saturday's big non-conference matchup off of a bye. Nothing went right for them against Notre Dame, as they were out-gained by 418 yards and managed just six first downs over the entire game. Notre Dame's defense and Purdue's offense both managed to score one touchdown.

Walters and his Purdue football team will look to pick up the pieces now as they head on the road for another difficult non-conference game. Purdue will travel to Corvallis next weekend to take on Oregon State before they kick off a challenging Big Ten slate. It will be interesting to see how Walters goes about putting this embarrassing loss behind his team and moving forward from it.