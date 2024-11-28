ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with Purdue-Indiana predictions and a pick. Find out how to watch Purdue-Indiana.

Rivalry weekend in college football continues with the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket. Purdue and Indiana have played football games against each other dating back to 1891. Purdue has had the upper hand for most of this rivalry. The Boilermakers did not lose a single game in this series from 1948 through 1961. From the 1960s through the early 1980s, Purdue produced several NFL-caliber quarterbacks and generally dominated the series. From 1963 through 1986, Purdue lost only six times. Indiana made up some ground under head coach Bill Mallory over the next decade, but then when Joe Tiller came to Purdue and brought aboard quarterbacks such as Drew Brees, the rivalry again shifted to the Boilermakers. Purdue leads the all-time series by 35 games.

The Indiana Hoosiers aren't going to make up that 35-game deficit right away, but the chances are that the series will have a 34-game margin when this latest encounter ends.

Indiana is a massive favorite this year, and you can easily see why. This is by many measurements the best football team Indiana has ever had. The 1967 team went to the Rose Bowl and was, for over half a century, the greatest IU team ever. This 2024 group, however, became the first Indiana football team to achieve a 10-0 record through 10 games. First-year head coach Curt Cignetti has been brilliant in Bloomington, bringing along some transfers from his previous coaching stop at James Madison and coaching the heck out of this new roster. Indiana lost at Ohio State last weekend but played the Buckeyes on even terms for the first 25 minutes. A dropped punt snap broke open the game. Indiana's defense played well, even though the scoreboard will never reflect that.

Now Indiana takes on one of the worst Purdue teams ever. Purdue has just one win. Coach Ryan Walters has failed to find solutions to a whole host of problems. Indiana's greatest team versus Purdue's worst team is a recipe for a blowout.

Purdue-Indiana Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2023. Purdue won, 35-31.

Overall Series: Purdue leads the all-time series, 77-42-6.

Here are the Purdue-Indiana College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Purdue-Indiana Odds

Purdue: +28.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +2400

Indiana: -28.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -10000

Over: 56.5 (-110)

Under: 56.5 (-110)

How to Watch Purdue vs Indiana

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why Purdue Could Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is enormous. Purdue covered the spread in a recent loss at Michigan State. The Boilermakers fought really hard. All they have to do is lose by 28. That would be enough to cover, and Indiana's offense has not played well in recent weeks. As long as Purdue allows no more than 35 points, it should cover.

Why Indiana Could Cover The Spread/Win

The best IU team of all time against one of the worst Purdue teams of all time sounds like a recipe for a total demolition of the Boilermakers. 49-7, maybe?

Final Purdue-Indiana Prediction & Pick

The lean is to Indiana, but the spread and Indiana's recent offensive struggles make us less than 100-percent confident. You could consider a live in-game bet on this one. If Indiana scores a first-drive touchdown, the game might be off to the races, but Purdue probably won't fold the tent in a rivalry game. We think you should stay away here.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final Purdue-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Indiana -28.5