The Purdue Boilermakers take on the Michigan Wolverines. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Purdue Michigan prediction and pick. Find how to watch Purdue Michigan.
The Michigan Wolverines have to ask themselves if it's worth keeping head coach Juwan Howard. In the 2021 season, Michigan grabbed a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and came within an eyelash of going to the Final Four, falling one basket short versus UCLA in the Elite Eight. Michigan appeared to have a bright future under Howard, a member of the school's famed “Fab Five,” which reached consecutive national championship games in 1992 and 1993. Yet, Michigan has plummeted since then, going on a steady downward trajectory to the point that it will miss the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons. A school with Michigan's high profile and immense resources, not to mention two appearances in the national championship game in the past 11 years (2013, 2018), should not accept mediocrity on this scale. Quality head coaches will be on the open market. Ohio State has already fired Chris Holtmann. It will likely get an upgrade at its coaching position. Michigan could either stand pat with Howard or aim for its own upgrade. This is an important choice Michigan has to make. If the decision hasn't been made yet behind closed doors, Howard might have one last chance to change some minds in Ann Arbor. If he can beat Purdue, a likely No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, that might convince a few power brokers to retain him for one more year. If he loses by 30, on the other hand, that would create a very different impression.
Here are the Purdue-Michigan College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Purdue-Michigan Odds
Purdue Boilermakers: -13.5 (-102)
Michigan Wolverines: +13.5 (-120)
Over: 151.5 (-115)
Under: 151.5 (-105)
How To Watch Purdue vs Michigan
Time: 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT
TV: CBS
Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why Purdue Could Cover the Spread
The Wolverines have seemingly packed it in for the season. They aren't just losing most of the time they take the court; they are getting their doors blown off. Michigan did start well against Northwestern on Thursday night in its most recent game. That was due to hot 3-point shooting; the Wolverines made 6 of 8 to begin the game. However, as soon as they cooled off, they were toast. Northwestern buried them and won by double-digits, outscoring Michigan by nearly 30 points in one segment of the game.
Also keep in mind that Purdue, after losing to Ohio State one week ago, crushed Rutgers by a huge margin, covering the spread by more than 10 points in a game which was never remotely close. The Ohio State game was a splash of cold water which awakened the Boilermakers and got their full attention. They're a million times better than Michigan, and they're going up against an opponent too weak and too poorly-coached to do anything about it.
Why Michigan Could Cover the Spread
The Wolverines will put everything they have into this game, much as Ohio State put everything it had into last week's home game versus Purdue. Teams that might be highly flawed can still get up for one game on one day and play well. Ohio State showed that. The Buckeyes did not play well at Minnesota a few days after their upset of Purdue, and they weren't playing well before their upset of Purdue, but on that one day, they maxed out against Purdue. Michigan can create the same story, and UM can cover even if it loses by 13. The Wolverines have a little wiggle room here.
Final Purdue-Michigan Prediction & Pick
Michigan really does seem to have mailed it in. Purdue is going to dominate from start to finish.
Final Purdue-Michigan Prediction & Pick: Purdue -13.5