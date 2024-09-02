ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 4: Igor Calvcanti vs. Seokhyeon Ko kicks off with a fight in the lightweight division between Quillan Salkilld and Gauge Young. Salkilld comes into this fight on a six-fight win streak meanwhile, Young has won each of his last three fights with all three wins coming inside the distance. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Salkilld-Young prediction and pick.

Quillan Salkilld (6-1) comes into this fight riding a six-fight winning streak where he finished five out of his six opponents with three of those coming in the first round. He most recently submitted Dom Ma Fan in the second round as he successfully defended his Eternal MMA lightweight championship. Salkilld will be looking to continue his winning ways when he makes the trip from Australia to Las Vegas at a chance to secure his contract on this week’s episode of the Contender Series against Gauge Young.

Gauge Young (8-1) has now won his last three fights with all three wins coming by way of KO/TKO stoppage. However, in his last fight, his opponent quit on the stool in between rounds after getting dominated with vicious ground and pound in the first round. Young will be looking to add another highlight reel finish to his resume when he takes on Australia’s Quillan Salkilld this Tuesday night to secure his UFC contract.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Quillan Salkilld-Gauge Young Odds

Quillan Salkilld: -192

Gauge Young: +160

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Quillan Salkilld Will Win

Quillan Salkilld is one of Australia’s top lightweight prospects with a 6-1 record. He’s fought primarily for Australia’s top MMA promotion Eternal MMA where he was their lightweight champion. He successfully defended his title with a second-round submission in his last fight which got him the opportunity on this week’s episode of the Contender Series. Salkilld will be putting his six-fight unbeaten streak on the line when he takes on surging prospect Gauge Young this Tuesday night for a chance to become the newest addition to the UFC roster.

Salkilld will be looking to join training partner Cody Haddon who competed on Week 2 of the Contender Series in the UFC with a win on this week’s episode. He is a fun fighter to watch who has finishing abilities on the feet and the canvas. Wherever the fight takes place Salkilld has a knack for finding the finish. He will be the taller and longer fighter in the Octagon and he will use his length to good use where he likes to throw a ton of kicks and long straight combinations. That should help keep Young at the end of his strikes as he looks to press the action and take the fight to the mat.

While Young is a good striker and grappler, he has yet to face elite competition and if Salkilld can defend the takedowns, avoid the haymakers, and make Young fight through some adversity he can potentially fade down the stretch. From there Salkilld can take and get the finish securing his spot in the UFC.

Why Gauge Young Will Win

Gauge Young is now 8-1 in his professional career winning each of his last three fights all by finish. His most recent win was a dominant performance where he made Josh Tully quit on the stool in between rounds. Young will be looking to extend his winning streak to four in a row and secure his contract when he takes on Quillan Salkilld this Tuesday night.

Young has fought his entire career out of the Missouri MMA organization Fighting Alliance Championship. He has bounced around between 155 lbs to 175 lbs throughout his career but after a fight at a catchweight of 165 lbs, he is now back down fighting at 155 lbs in this matchup. Throughout his time as a pro, Young has fought very subpar competition however, he finished 6 of those 9 opponents which is what you should be doing against inferior opposition.

Young is at his best when he is imposing his will on his opponents with his grappling game. From top control, he rains down heavy ground and pound until his opponents can’t take it anymore. While his best way to get this win would be through with his grappling, he has heavy hands as well and if he lands flush on Salkilld’s chin there is a chance he can put him out. If Young can get on the inside of the reach of Salkilld and put the pressure on him he can potentially wear him out and take over down the stretch to get the finish and the contract.

Final Quillan Salkilld-Gauge Young Prediction & Pick

This is a great fight to open up Week 4 of the Contender Series between these two potent finishers. Young has padded his record over in the FAC promotion like many fighters do there and it will show against his stiffest competition to date Quillan Salkilld. Ultimately, on the feet Salkilld will use his length to punish Young as he looks to close distance, and with his combinations, he will mix in the takedowns and from there he will rain down vicious ground and pound until Salkilld takes Young’s back sinks in the rear-naked choke and gets the win and the contract.

Final Quillan Salkilld-Gauge Young Prediction & Pick: Quillan Salkilld (-192)