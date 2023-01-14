When it comes to the New York Jets in the past decade, first-round picks simply do not stick around long enough to get second contracts. But that should change this offseason since Quinnen Williams is up for a contract extension, coming off a massive season for the Green and White.

But it doesn’t mean it will be easy to get a deal done. The soft-spoken Williams already fired the first salvo this week saying he wants to be paid what he’s worth and will skip voluntary OTAs if he doesn’t have a contract by April.

“Everybody knows I’m a team guy … but I do want to get a contract done before the offseason program,” Williams explained Monday. “I feel like I deserve to get a contract done before the offseason program just because I did everything right on the field and off the field.

“I will skip it (if there’s no contract agreement).”

His case for a big bucks extension only got stronger since making that statement. Williams was named First Team All-Pro on Thursday. That honor follows his first selection to the Pro Bowl after a standout season when he had an NFL career-high 12 sacks.

Quinnen Williams’ reaction to becoming an AP NFL All-Pro first-teamer? “That’s dope bro, for sure!” Here’s the moment @robmaaddi informed Williams he’d been selected: pic.twitter.com/akpmaEMchf — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) January 13, 2023

General manager Joe Douglas said this week he would do what’s best for the organization. Clearly, that’s signing Williams. The sooner, the better.

If he does receive a contract extension, Quinnen Williams would be the first top pick by the Jets to receive a second contract since defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson, their first-round selection in 2011. Williams was the No. 3 overall pick in 2019.

Sam Darnold, Jamal Adams, and Leonard Williams are among Jets first-rounders who did not make it to a second contract since 2011. Darron Lee, Calvin Pryor, Dee Milliner, and Quinton Coples are also on that list.

Tough to put everything @QuinnenWilliams did this year into 8 mins, but we tried! pic.twitter.com/RUTT0sy4au — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 13, 2023

To get Williams signed, it likely will take north of $20 million per season. Since New York also has indicated it will pursue a veteran quarterback this offseason, likely at a significant expense, negotiations with Williams could be dicey.

That said, let’s look at comparable players at his position and what Williams’ new contract could look like.

Aaron Donald, Rams

Donald is the highest-paid defensive lineman in the NFL. He gets $31.667 million per season and is guaranteed a whopping $95 million through 2024. Quinnen Williams will not approach those numbers, and rightfully so since he doesn’t have the resume Donald has.

Despite being limited by an ankle injury this season, Donald is still considered to be the best in the business. The nine-year pro has 103 career sacks, reaching double figures six times. He led the NFL with 20.5 sacks in 2018. He is a 9-time Pro Bowl selection, 7-time All-Pro, and 3-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner. He also helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl championship last season.

Williams was a dominant player this season. But many thought he underachieved his first three seasons, though he did battle several injuries. He’s never played in a playoff game and has got a long way to go to get anywhere near Donald’s status as a future Hall of Famer.

Leonard Williams, Giants

Look who’s on this list. Quinnen’s former teammate, one of the former first-rounders in recent years not to receive a second contract with the Jets. Leonard Williams was traded to the Giants during the 2019 season and the contract he signed with them calls for him to make $21 million per, with $45 million guaranteed over three seasons.

His deal seems a bit inflated. He’s had one huge season in the NFL when he had 11.5 sacks and 30 QB hits in 2020. Interestingly, that was the season the Giants moved him inside after he started his career as a defensive end. In 2021, he had an NFL career-high 81 tackles, but his sack total dropped to 6.5, more in line with the rest of his career. This season, he’s battled injuries but will play in his first NFL playoff game Sunday against the Vikings.

"I'm excited we're in the playoffs, that's been the light through this season. Individually I've gone through a lot of adversity, but going to the playoffs makes it all worth it." – Leonard Williams pic.twitter.com/mhJPb2et2P — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) January 12, 2023

You can expect Quinnen Williams’ agent to use Leonard Williams’ contract as a starting point in negotiations, especially considering Quinnen (25) is three years younger and just entering his prime.

DeForest Buckner, Colts

Like Leonard Williams, Buckner also makes $21 million per season. However, he is receiving north of $44 million in guaranteed money and has been more of a consistent force over seven NFL seasons than the Giants lineman. And he’s been healthier, too, missing just two games since entering the league in 2016.

Buckner is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and was First Team All-Pro in 2020. He’s a force against the run and in the pass rush. He had an NFL career-high 74 tackles this season and had 12 sacks in 2018 with the 49ers.

The tackle and sack totals for Quinnen Williams are similar to Buckner through their first four NFL seasons. Williams, though, was not as durable, missing eight games.

This is still a good comparison for Williams. Especially because his side will point out that Williams has not benefitted from playing with great players as Buckner did in San Francisco, and is double-teamed often as opposing teams focus on taking him out of the play.

Chris Jones, Chiefs

This is an intriguing comparison because Jones and Williams each were named First Team All-Pro this season for the first time. Jones made $20 million in 2022 and has $60 million guaranteed on his four-year deal.

Chris Jones again, this time pins the right guards arm into his ribs. Swipes his left hand and then swims over the top of him. So quick hands man. #JacobsEyeInTheSky#Chiefspic.twitter.com/hG6gvWK5u6 — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) January 10, 2023

The Chiefs stud is arguably the best defensive lineman not named Aaron Donald. In seven seasons, he’s been selected to the Pro Bowl four times, has 65 sacks, and helped Kansas City win Super Bowl LIV. He’s more one-dimensional than Williams in that he is an elite pass rusher (15.5 sacks twice in his career, including this season) and not as good against the run.

The Jets may try to make the argument that Jones has the better resume, is the better player now and Williams should receive less than the $20 million he makes. Williams’ side will likely ignore that and focus on comparing their man to Leonard Williams and Buckner.

When the dust settles, look for Quinnen Williams to land a four-year contract that averages $22 million per season and guarantees him $56 million.