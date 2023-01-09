By Jim Cerny · 2 min read

Less than 24 hours after the regular season ended, Quinnen Williams offered an ultimatum to the New York Jets. The stud defensive lineman said he wants his contract settled by April or else he will not take part in voluntary OTAs.

The Jets could simply pick up his fifth-year option, but it’s clear Williams expects to cash in after his breakout season in 2022.

“Everybody knows I’m a team guy … but I do want to get a contract done before the offseason program,” Quinnen Williams explained. “I feel like I deserve to get a contract done before the offseason program just because I did everything right on the field and off the field.

“I will skip it (if there’s no contract agreement).”

"I want to be compensated for what I am" Quinnen Williams plans on skipping the voluntary portion of offseason workouts if he does not have a new contract: pic.twitter.com/qi31KcFpUv — Jets Videos (@snyjets) January 9, 2023

Williams wouldn’t disclose what he expects to be paid, but Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams is the highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL at $31.667 million per season. Former Jet and current Giants lineman Leonard Williams makes $21 million per season, as does DeForest Buckner of the Indianapolis Colts.

“I just want to be compensated for what I am. It’s not how much money I make or how least money I make,” Williams stated.

The 25-year-old was voted to the Pro Bowl this season and could be named All-Pro. He had an NFL career-high 12 sacks, 28 QB hits and 12 tackles for loss. With Williams as its core piece, the Jets ranked fourth in total defense and fourth in points allowed this season. The Jets (7-10) still lost their last six games and missed the playoffs for the 12th consecutive season.

Quinnen Williams is TURNT UP after forcing this fumble 😤pic.twitter.com/vWfuGgJhrO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 23, 2022

The laid-back Williams did not discuss his contract all season. He consistently said that it would take care of itself once the season ended. Williams made it clear Monday that he wants to be with the Jets for the long haul.

“I love this organization,” Williams said. “I’ve been here four years, been through the ups and downs. I want to be a part of it for years to come.”

With a smile, Williams added that he wanted to be a part of “Sack Exchange 2.0,” referring to the Jets’ glory days with sack-happy linemen Mark Gastineau, Joe Klecko, Marty Lyons and Abdul Salaam in the 1980s.

But it’s clear Quinnen Williams won’t still be smiling if he doesn’t have a new deal by springtime.