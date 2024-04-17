Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor are set to make their Broadway debut in the new production of William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff will also make his Broadway debut by writing the music for the production. Sonya Tayeh of Moulin Rouge! The Musical is in charge of movement and Sam Gold is attached to direct.
Tickets will be available for sale in May and the production is set to be in the fall. However, the exact dates and venue for the play is yet to be announced.
There aren't a lot of details about this version, however the production uses the tagline “The Youth Are F***ed” with the promise that this will have an angrier take on the Shakespearean classic.
Gold, who is directing the current season of An Enemy of the People, said, “With the presidential election coming up in November, I felt like making a show this fall that celebrates youth and hope, and unleashes the anger young people feel about the world they are inheriting.”
There's another Romeo & Juliet production in London, starring Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers. The play is directed by Jamie Lloyd and is set to run from May 23 until August.
There have been several film adaptations of one of Shakespeare's most famous works. The most popular and familiar one is Baz Luhrman's 1996 film Romeo + Juliet which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes. The most recent one was a 2021 TV movie. Before that, Hailee Stanfield and Douglas Booth starred in a 2013 feature film.
In the 20th century (and yes, that's a weird thing to write), the most famous Romeo and Juliet film adaptation is the one in 1968 starring Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting.
Connor is best known for playing Nick Nelson in the hit Netflix series Heartstopper. He also played the young Elton John in 2019's Rocketman. His previous roles include parts in 2018's The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, The Mercy and 2019's Little Joe.
He also has played several roles in London, such as Fanny & Alexander at the Old Vic. He's set to star in the mystery-horror movie One of Us and in A Cuban Girl's Guide to Tea and Tomorrow with Maia Reficco.
Zegler's first breakout role was to play Maria in Steven Spielberg's 2021 movie West Side Story at 17. She most recently starred as Lucy Gray Baird in last year's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. She was also in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Zegler is set to star in Disney's live-action adaptation of Snow White in 2025.
Antonoff won his third Grammy Award for producer of the year recently. He has collaborated with Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Diana Ross, Lorde, St. Vincent and Florence + The Machine. He's also the lead singer pop rock band Bleachers.