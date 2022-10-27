Raheem Mostert surprising mid-week downgrade should raise fantasy owners eyebrows

The Miami Dolphins backfield has been led by an unlikely option. Veteran running back Raheem Mostert has undergone a career resurgence and has become the Dolphins RB1.

Mostert rose to prominence during his time with the San Francisco 49ers. At times, he has the leading force in their backfield.

Just four snaps into his 2021 season, Mostert suffered a knee injury. This ended his season before it had the opportunity to start.

During the offseason, Mostert signed with the Dolphins. With no clear starter at the running back position, he managed to take the job and has played well in the role.

Over the first seven games of the season, Mostert has rushed for 388 yards and one touchdown on 87 carries. He has added 12 receptions for 94 receiving yards and one touchdown through the air.

Mostert has managed to be healthy this season, which has played a significant role in him being the lead ball carrier. But to the shock of many, he was limited in practice on Thursday after being a full participant on Wednesday.

There is still no reasoning yet as to why Raheem Mostert was limited on Thursday. But if he is limited again on Friday, it could lead to him not being available on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

If Mostert is unable to go this week, veteran Chase Edmonds will likely move into the starting role.

With the success of Mostert, Edmonds has seen his role disappear within the Dolphins offense this season. He has carried the ball just 38 times, recording 108 rushing yards and one touchdown.

The Dolphins offense will suffer a major blow if Mostert is unable to go on Sunday. But there is still no indication of whether he will be available.