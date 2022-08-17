2 Raiders battling for roster spots who struggled in preseason vs. Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings met the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant stadium on Sunday for a preseason duel.

Quarterbacks Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham continued their battle for QB2, with both players having a tremendous day. Stidham threw the ball 15 times and completed 10 of those passes, while Mullens missed the mark on only two attempts.

Stidham won round 1 against Jacksonville, but Mullens put on the gloves and took round 2. Not only did Mullens have the only passing touchdown for Las Vegas, but his 94-yard performance on 7-for-9 passing was a thing of beauty.

Receiver D.J. Turner and running back Austin Walter also shined. Turner had 58 receiving yards including a 35-yard touchdown, and Walter bobbed and weaved his way through Vikings’ defenders to pick up 30 yards on 7 carries.

When the game finished, the Raiders walked away victorious posting a 26-20 score. Not everything was positive for Las Vegas, though, and not everyone played so great.

There were 2 players in particular that are fighting for roster spots who didn’t impress against the Vikings – that’s the subject here. Who are those players?

Raiders Who Struggled Vs Vikings

2. Amik Robertson

There’s no other real way to say it; Robertson was bad against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The Raiders’ defense looked sharp, until Robertson came in and surrendered the first 20-yard play against the team. If the third-year corner wasn’t busy giving up big chunks of yardage, he could be found committing penalties to extend drives. This was one to forget, but to be blunt, there hasn’t been one to remember.

Since being drafted in the fourth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Robertson has been nothing short of disappointing. In 2020, his rookie year, the Raiders’ corner allowed an opposing quarterback rating of 149.3 – 9.0 short of a perfect rating.

The following season, during his ’21 campaign, Robertson surrendered a career-high completion percentage (72.2%) and went from 0 missed tackles in ’20 to missing 17.4% of tackle attempts in ’21. The opposing quarterback rating wasn’t too much better either, dropping only to 135.4.

According to Pro Football Focus, Robertson has been just awful since entering the league.

During his rookie campaign, the 5’9 cornerback earned a mark of 42.2. If you can believe it, the follow season was even worse.

This past year, in 2021, Robertson was given a grade of 37.2. Both his run and pass coverage grades were south of 40, with his run defense being graded 36.2.

If Robertson doesn’t turn things around soon, it may be the last of his days as a Raider. As is, it just might be too late for him regardless. We’ll see what happens, but this level of play at cornerback is unacceptable either way.

1. Kenyan Drake

Is it fair to say Drake ‘struggled’ against Minnesota? Perhaps not, but his performance was the worst out of all Raiders on the roster bubble. Alright – now is it really fair to say that Kenyan Drake is on the roster bubble? Yes it is, although chances are still high that Drake makes the 53-man.

As crazy as it may sound, Drake has been the least impressive back through both preseason and camp, and by a noticeable amount. Against the Jaguars, Drake carried the ball 5 times for 9 yards. This past Sunday against Minnesota, the former Cardinal picked up 15 yards on 4 rushes.

Now that his preseason woes have been addressed, let’s talk about why Drake is in fact a cut candidate.

Former first-round pick Josh Jacobs and rookie Zamir White are locks to make the final roster. Brandon Bolden came over from New England with head coach Josh McDaniels on a two-year deal worth upwards of $5 million total, so the desire to keep Bolden around is there as well. That’s now three backs that will be on the Raiders’ final roster.

To make Drake’s situation worse, Ameer Abdullah has been a camp standout who’s reportedly forcing his way onto the roster. “Abdullah’s carving out a real role”, NBCS reporter Albert Breer stated. We’ll come back to this in a bit.

Another massive blow to Drake’s stock on the team is Austin Walter’s superb preseason play. Really, Walter might be having a better preseason than anyone in Las Vegas. Through two contests, the former Jet leads all Raiders in total rushing yards with 79. He’s also tied for the most rushing touchdowns by a Raiders’ running back.

Walter’s elusiveness has been on full display through the preseason. Watch how he slips by defenders with ease on his way to the end zone.

Why not add another? Austin Walter adds to the lead in Canton. #JAXvsLV 📺: @ProFootballHOF Game | NBC pic.twitter.com/r9AoIYJHvx — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 5, 2022

Now, let’s go back to that Abdullah situation. This in particular is the most telling of what may lie ahead for Drake.

Not only did Breer claim Abdullah was finding a ‘real role’ in the Raiders’ offense, but he also specified what that role was. “The ‘James White’ spot in McD’s O”; the back that does a little bit of everything.

Here’s why that’s a problem for Kenyan – that was his role with Las Vegas. When he signed his two-year deal last year, he did so coming in as the Raiders’ James White. This was further proven by his 291 yards through the air; a number higher than his total rushing yardage.

Abdullah isn’t filling any ol’ role, he’s filling Drake’s role.

Drake is on the final year of his contract. It would make sense that the Alabama alum has trade value, being he ran for 955 yards with 10 touchdowns in 2020. Whether via trade or roster cut, don’t be surprised if the 6’1 RB finds himself on another squad before the ’22 season starts.

Still, Kenyan Drake is a versatile hardnosed runner, and that may be enough to keep him around in Las Vegas.