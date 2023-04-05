The Las Vegas Raiders were arguably the most disappointing team in the league last season. Now, Josh McDaniels and company need to crush the 2023 NFL Draft to help turn things around. That’s a lot of pressure on this Raiders draft, and there will be a temptation to take a massive home run swing with the No. 7 pick. However, just making a solid selection would be a win for the Silver and Black, and that means avoiding Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

From 2017 to 2021, the Raiders’ first-round picks have included cornerback Gareon Conley (out of the league), Kolton Miller (starting tackle), Clelin Ferrell (let go in free agency), Josh Jacobs (starting running back), Johnathan Abram (released during 2022 season), Henry Ruggs III (released due to legal issues), Damon Arnette (released due to legal issues), and Alex Leatherwood (cut after one season).

That recent track record is an absolute disaster. Even with Miller and Jacobs, these Raiders draft picks might be the worst five-year stretch in NFL history.

With the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Raiders will be tempted to make a Raiders-y pick based on measurables or sky-high talent without any regard for actual production, skill, or character issues. McDaniels and his organization need to fight this instinct with everything they’ve got and avoid these two players like the plague.

QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Anthony Richardson blew everyone in NFL circles away at the NFL draft combine by putting up athletic numbers not seen from a quarterback in 20 years. With his measurables, Richardson’s ceiling is a combination of Cam Newton, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson if he hits the upper ranges of his potential.

The problem is, when he plays QB in actual games, he’s still a lot closer to his floor than that ceiling.

Richardson was wildly inconsistent at Florida and likely won’t be ready to start in the NFL for two years, at best. This is a problem for the Raiders draft for several reasons.

The waiting itself isn’t an issue. The team signed Jimmy Garoppolo who can competently hold down the fort for the next two seasons.

One of the problems is that the Raiders have fallen in love with traits-y QBs before, with disastrous results. The two biggest QB busts of all time, JaMarcus Russell and Todd Marinovich, come from this organization.

And the last time Josh McDaniels tried to draft a QB with titillating athletic skills but questionable quarterback ones was when he was the head coach of the Denver Broncos, and he traded up to take Tim Tebow. Needless to remind anyone, that did not go well.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Josh McDaniels, Anthony Richardson, and the Las Vegas Raiders simply aren’t a good fit with each other. If the Raiders draft the somewhat safer Will Levis, that would be fine. If they want to wait and pick a QB later with Jimmy G already in the fold, that’s fine, too.

Just don’t take Richardson at No. 7 and face the bust consequences again.

DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

It’s impossible to explain exactly why, but when a player with character issues goes to the Raiders it almost always goes wrong. Maybe it’s the outlaw spirit of Al Davis that permeates the organization, or maybe it’s the bada** silver and black uniforms.

No matter the reasons, though, things will go wrong for a player with character issues picked in a Raiders draft.

Heading into the 2023 NFL draft, the player with the most question marks off the field is Georgia defensive end Jalen Carter.

There is no question about his talent. On the field, he is the best DT prospect since Aaron Donald and will likely dominate at the next level. However, he’s already had issues stemming from his involvement in a fatal car crash that killed a Georgia teammate and another member of the football program.

That issue is now wrapped up, with Carter getting 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine, 80 hours of community service, and a mandated state-approved defensive driving course.

Additionally, ESPN draft guru Todd McShay has hinted at additional “character issues” with Carter in the locker room and on the practice field.

Before all this, Jalen Carter could have been the No. 1 overall pick. Now, it seems like he’s slid to No. 5 at best, with a real possibility that he’s on the board at No. 7 when the Raiders pick. If he is, taking that kind of talent will be tempting. After the Henry Rugss III and Damon Arnette sagas, though, this is just not a risk the Raiders should take in the 2023 NFL Draft.