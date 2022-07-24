3 potential Raiders trade candidates entering 2022 NFL training camp

The Las Vegas Raiders made one of the biggest moves of the NFL off-season when they traded for star wide receiver, Davante Adams. With their decision to give quarterback Derek Carr a contract extension, they firmly believe that they are in a position to win now.

Between their talented defensive front, which is headlined by Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, or the offense which now has two of the game’s best pass catchers in Darren Waller and Adams, the Raiders could be a team to beat this season.

They even have an abundance of talent in several positions. While this is a good issue to have, it could lead to them moving on from certain players. Through trades, they could strengthen weaker spots, or gain draft capital for the future.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

3 Players the Raiders could trade before training camp

Foster Moreau, TE

Foster Moreau could be an interesting trade option for the Raiders. In his three seasons, he has looked reliable.

In 46 career games, he has recorded 58 receptions, 687 yards, and 10 touchdowns. When star tight end Darren Waller missed time, Moreau stepped in and played well.

But with the Las Vegas Raider’s decision to add Jacob Hollister, Moreau could be in a tough situation. While Hollister isn’t the pass-catcher that he is, he is still a solid option.

Moreau is also set to enter free agency in 2022. With Waller already cemented as their main tight end, the Raiders probably won’t be willing to give Moreau as much as another team might.

By moving him now, they could capitalize on his success. It would also be their only chance to get something in return for him. Ian Wharton of Bleacher Report proposed that the Raiders could make a deal with the Green Bay Packers in order to move the tight end.

A trade surrounding Moreau may be unlikely, as the Las Vegas Raiders are in a position to win now. But there is still a chance it could happen.

Clelin Ferrell, Edge

Edge rusher Clelin Ferrell may go down as one of the biggest draft day shocks in recent memory. The Las Vegas Raiders selected him fourth overall in the 2019 draft. This decision caught many by surprise around the NFL.

Now as Ferrell enters his fourth professional season, many are still waiting for him to make an impact. He has fallen deep down the Las Vegas Raider’s depth chart. This has led to him struggling to even step onto the field.

Ferrell started 15 games in his rookie year, 11 in his second year, and zero in his third. His snap count has decreased in each season, going from 648 to 461 to just 261 this past season. Throughout all of last season, he played twenty or more snaps in just four games.

Concurrently, in each season, his performance has gotten worse. Through all of his appearances last season, he had just 14 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

In 42 career games, he has recorded 79 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and eight sacks.

As Ferrell enters the final year of his career, the Raiders could potentially send him to a team that would be willing to take a chance on him. Ferrell is 25 years old and has just 1,370 total snaps under his belt.

Johnathan Abram, S

Safety Johnathan Abram, much like Clelin Ferrell, shocked many when he was drafted in the first round in 2019.

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Abram with the 27th overall pick. The former Mississippi State safety was among the best defenders in the nation during his time in college. But he has struggled since joining the Raiders.

His rookie season was limited to just one game. But over the past two seasons, he has made 28 total appearances. He has started in each game of his NFL career.

Abram has recorded 207 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, three interceptions, and 11 defended passes.

This upcoming season will be Abrams’s final contracted year with the Raiders. With the additions of Tyree Gillespie and Tre’von Moehrig in the recent draft, the Raiders could make the decision to fully move on from Abram. They already have two younger safeties who have already shown more potential.

A team could be willing to take a risk on Abram, who has still shown flashes during his time in Las Vegas. With the Raiders adding several talented players to their secondary, moving on from Abram could be their only decision. A team lacking secondary help could be willing to take a chance.