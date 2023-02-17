The Las Vegas Raiders have officially parted ways with Derek Carr, the team’s franchise quarterback for the past nine seasons. Now the team is on the hunt for a Raiders’ Derek Carr replacement, and they could go one of several ways. The team could look in-house to last season’s Carr replacement, Jarrett Stidham, sign a free agent like Jimmy Garoppolo, draft a QB like Kentucky’s Will Levis, or swing for the fences with a trade for someone like Lamar Jackson or Aaron Rodgers.

With those as the primary options for the team this offseason, here are the best Derek Carr replacements, ranked.

5. Jarrett Stidham

If the Raiders had a middle-of-the-road roster, they could go with a middle-of-the-road Derel Carr replacement like Jarrett Stidham. The third-year vet, who head coach Josh McDaniels effectively brought with him from New England, did a solid job coming in for Carr for the final two games of the season.

In those games, the Raiders went 0-2, but Stidham was 23-of-34 for 365 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in Week 17 vs. the San Francisco 49ers and 22-of-36 for 219 yards with a TD and an INT in Week 18 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Stidham is a fine young QB, and at 27, when the next season starts, there is a chance he can develop into a low-end starter someday. However, the Raiders are built for now, and he’s not the guy to drive that boat.

4. Jimmy Garoppolo

The plus side of Jimmy Garoppolo is that he is the best free agent available on the market (not counting Derek Carr), so he won’t cost the Raiders anything other than money as a Derek Carr replacement.

He’s also surprisingly accomplished, having played in a Super Bowl and an NFC Championship game. Jimmy G is a game manager in the best sense of the word and has proven that he can bring a team to the promised land with the right group around him.

Also, having spent three seasons to begin his career with the New England Patriots, he already has some familiarity with Josh McDaniels’ system.

The downside here is that the Raiders need an upgrade over Carr, and is Garoppolo really that? In a lot of ways, Jimmy G feels a lot like Derek Carr 2.0.

3. Lamar Jackson

The best quarterback who is potentially available for the Raiders as a Derek Carr replacement is Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. The 2019 NFL MVP is at odds with his team over a new contract extension, and rumors are that the Ravens could be willing to deal if the price was right.

Getting Jackson in Silver and Black would take multiple (at least three or four) first-round picks, and maybe more. Then, the franchise would also have to give him an extension for somewhere around $50 million a year.

The Raiders could swing all that, but at what cost? The defense was bad last season, and the offensive line needs work, too. Giving up all those picks and all that cap room would hurt the team in some ways, but for Lamar Jackson, it might be worth it.

2. Will Levis

The upside of the Raiders finishing 6-11 in 2022 is that they now own the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With that pick, the team could possibly have Kentucky QB Will Levis fall to them (as he does in the latest Todd McShay mock draft).

Levis is a Josh Allen-type signal-caller who has his issues but also the body and talent to succeed at the NFL level. He struggled last season with a few nagging injuries and because a lot of the Wildcats’ talent left after 2021.

If Levis steps into one of the most talented offenses in the NFL, it is not unreasonable to think he can have an excellent rookie season. This move is a great move for the Raiders’ future, and it could also work out for right now if Levis develops quickly.

1. Aaron Rodgers

The best Derek Carr replacement in 2023 for the Raiders is Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers QB should be available, but for far less than Lamar Jackson. It may cost the Raiders No. 7 this year, but that’s about it in terms of high-end draft capital.

Rodgers could lead the talented bunch of Raiders’ skill players — Davante Adams, Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrown, and (maybe) free-agent Josh Jacobs — and give them a two-year window to win a Super Bowl. After that, his massive contract goes away, and the Raiders can have a clean slate. That’s why this is the best Derek Carr replacement option right now.