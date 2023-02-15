It’s officially time for the NFL offseason, and once again, the future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is one of the biggest storylines fans of the league are following.

The person involved in the saga isn’t different, but what might be are the circumstances, because rumblings around the league say the Packers might be ready to move on from their long time QB.

If this is the case, it would have to happen via trade, and according to BetOnline, the Las Vegas Raiders are the favorites to roll the dice and take a chance with Aaron Rodgers.

The Raiders are listed at -300 to bring Rodgers in. The New York Jets are second, coming in at +200, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers being third at +1400.

Las Vegas does have a void to fill at their quarterback position. They cut Derek Carr before a price tag of over $40 million would have been owed to him. So if they didn’t want to pay that to Carr, the thought of them trading for Rodgers would seem odd given the fact the latter is making around $50 million, understanding Rodgers is probably better than Carr.

Another question would center around trade pieces the Raiders have available. They gave up multiple draft picks to bring wide receiver Davante Adams to the club last offseason, conveniently in a trade with Green Bay. It would be logical to think the Packers would want more even more in return for Rodgers if a trade is to go through. We could be talking about something on a bigger scale than what the Seattle Seahawks got from the Denver Broncos in exchange for fellow QB Russell Wilson.

According to the oddsmakers, the Raiders would be the most willing press their luck.