Despite hiring Josh McDaniels as their head coach and trading for Davante Adams, the Las Vegas Raiders still had an abysmal 6-11 record. Owner Mark Davis was very aware of the team’s struggles and took blame for the Raiders not performing up to expectations.

With the Raiders struggling, opposing teams oftentimes would fill a majority of Allegiant Stadium. Davis took notice and was upset to see Las Vegas’ lack of home field advantage. However, Davis never blamed the fans for their low numbers, as he understood that he and team needed to put a better product on the field, via Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

“The blame really rests with me – and the team – for not giving them a product that they wanted to come and support fully. And believe me, I did not blame them, I’ve never blamed them,” Davis said of Raiders fans. “I’m a fan. I understand those things.”

“They said I was pissed and embarrassed that other team’s fans were there,” Davis continued. “No, I was pissed we’re not playing well and we’re not giving these people the opportunity or a desire to be there.”

Mark Davis concluded his statement by saying that if the Raiders want fans in the seat, Las Vegas better do, “damn well and win.” The Raiders have made the postseason twice since their Super Bowl loss in 2022. In both occasions, the Raiders were eliminated in the Wild Card Round.

Davis is looking for Las Vegas to turn things around in year two of the Josh McDaniels era. He knows the fans are eager for success and he is looking for the Raiders to provide it. While the Raiders have struggled recently, Davis is expecting Vegas’ luck to turn around this upcoming season.