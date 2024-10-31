The Las Vegas Raiders have not performed well offensively this season, and that is a large contributing factor when it comes to the team's current 2-6 record. The Raiders are No. 26 in points, No. 29 in yards and No. 31 in giveaways, and head coach Antonio Pierce spoke on Luke Getsy's impact on the unit, saying he has to be better, despite the fact that he is sticking with him as a play-caller.

“Yeah, I think it has to get better,” Antonio Pierce said, according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “There's been a lot of opportunities for us to score points and make opportunities. And, yeah, that's on the play-caller. but then also, like I told our staff, and I told our players, it's all of us. It's easy to sit here and just point the finger at Luke, or myself, but you look at O-line play, quarterbacks, running backs, turnovers, missed blocks, missed executions on plays, alignments on details — all those things have got to get cleaned up. … So, yeah, it does start with the coordinator. He's got to be the one that takes the fall for that and gets most of the blame. But it is collective.”

The Raiders will face a Cincinnati Bengals defense that is vulnerable. However, the unit is not inspiring when it comes to personnel. Josh Jacobs is no longer there, and the running game has been lackluster overall. Davante Adams is no longer on the team. Brock Bowers has lived up to the hype as a rookie, but the quarterback position is unsettled long-term. It is a tough ask for Luke Getsy to get great results from that unit, although it could be better.

Can Raiders make positive strides after 2-6 start?

The Raiders pulled a big upset against the Baltimore Ravens early in the season, so anything is possible, but the next several games will be tough tests for Pierce's team. The Bengals are 3-5 but talented and have a lot of offensive firepower.

After that game, the Raiders will travel to play the Miami Dolphins, which could be another tough game. Following that, there are four games against the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. All four of those could be tough games. It would be encouraging for the Raiders to show growth and pick up a few wins.

The final three games of the season are against the Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers. Those could be opportunities for wins. Then, an important offseason for the Raiders franchise will begin.