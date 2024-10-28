Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce watched a brand new offensive implosion on Sunday. This time with the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs in town. Pierce witnessed his unit gain 228 yards, including 33 rushing, in the 27-20 defeat. Kansas City not only delivered five sacks but snuffed out a critical fourth-and-goal call that could've given the home team a 20-17 lead. Fans of the Silver and Black relentlessly criticized the team's offensive output.

But the fiercest critique piled on a hire Pierce made: Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator.

Raider nation has grown restless with the offensive output in recent weeks. Las Vegas entered the AFC West showdown ranked No. 26 overall. Sunday's dismal production likely could alter the ranking. But is Sunday the final straw for Pierce to keep Getsy?

Pierce got asked that burning question. He shared a firm stance on his current coaching staff via Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

“When asked if he's considering making a change at offensive play caller, Raiders HC Antonio Pierce said he thinks the issue is execution. Doesn't sound like OC Luke Getsy is in jeopardy of losing those duties,” Reed shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Much to the chagrin of Raider fans, it appears Pierce has no desire to relieve Getsy of his duties. However, offensive struggles have become a weekly occurrence. Sunday's performance featured numerous blunders.

Examining the 2024 Raiders offense

Lucky for the Raiders, the Denver Broncos have the worst offense among AFC West teams.

That still doesn't excuse the low offensive production.

Getsy's offense hasn't surpassed 331 total yards in a single game this season. Strangely enough, the Raiders are 2-0 overall when the unit hits between 260 to 268 yards. But they're 0-3 when the offensive surpasses the 300-yard threshold.

Establishing a permanent starting quarterback is one dilemma this offense is facing. Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell have shared QB1 duties before the former became the starter for the Chiefs game. Minshew, though, is tied for the NFL lead with eight interceptions. He's also only 2-4 as a starter.

Worse is the ground output for the Raiders. Alexander Mattison is the leading rusher, but he's averaging 3.6 yards per carry. He's even averaging 35.7 yards per contest. Zamir White has added 165 yards. Yet he's one who's stuck at 3.2 yards per handoff. They are playing in front of an offensive line that's undergone shuffles with their lineup due to injuries.

The air attack is the final blemish in Sin City. Jakobi Meyers leads with two touchdown catches — but he got his second against the Chiefs. That means the Raiders went seven straight games with no one scaling past one touchdown reception.

There is promise through rookie Brock Bowers. The tight end leads the team with 52 catches and 535 yards. But he's suiting up for an offense that produces minimal results.

Now, the Raiders mustered just 15 first downs even after matching the same number of drives K.C. had at nine. The Chiefs crossed the first down marker 23 times. Kansas City even outgained the Raiders 82-33.

The 40-year-old Getsy remains heavily criticized. Silver and Black fans are itching for a change. Pierce's words, though, point to him keeping the embattled offensive coordinator.