The New York Jets' Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders ended in a disappointing 16-12 loss. This left fans and analysts alike questioning the team's performance. Despite a strong defensive showing, the Jets' offense struggled to find the end zone. This ultimately cost them the game. This defeat has raised concerns about the team's ability to capitalize on opportunities and has sparked discussions about the personnel responsible for the loss.

The New York Jets lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season. The Jets' offensive performance was described as inept, with quarterback Zach Wilson posting a season-high 263 passing yards but needing 49 attempts to achieve this. The Jets' touchdown drought extended to 36 drives, highlighting their offensive struggles. Despite a strong defensive effort, the Jets' offense managed just two field goals and went 3-for-17 on third down. They ultimately fell short against the Raiders.

The Raiders' victory was secured with a strong performance from their defense. They turned away two late attempts by the Jets to rally. The game's only touchdown was scored by the Raiders. This was when Josh Jacobs rushed for 116 yards and Aidan O'Connell connected with Michael Mayer for the touchdown. The Raiders' defense played a pivotal role in securing the win. They intercepted Zach Wilson's pass and prevented the Jets from scoring a touchdown throughout the game. The Jets' missed opportunities, penalties, and offensive struggles ultimately contributed to their loss against the Raiders.

Just when the Jets seemed to be getting something going on offense, they did something to push themselves backward. The Jets have gone 35 drives on offense without getting into the end zone and just when they were knocking on the door, Wilson threw an interception in the red zone. New York's defense came up with an interception and a fumble recovery. However, the Jets offense only turned the two takeaways into three points. The end of the game saw some mismanagement of the clock. Head coach Robert Saleh claimed that he called the final timeout with more than 12 seconds left on the clock. He did not win the argument and crucial time was wasted for the Jets offense.

Here we will look at the four New York Jets who are most to blame for their Week 10 loss vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nathaniel Hackett

In the early stages of the game, quarterback Zach Wilson appeared to establish a rhythm by quickly passing the ball to talented second-year wide receiver Garrett Wilson to advance down the field. The Jets managed to score nine points in their first three drives. However, they struggled to make significant progress afterward. It appears that offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, whether in the red zone or at the start of possessions, is calling plays that indicate a lack of full trust in his quarterback and his offensive weapons. Immediately after the Jets' successful initial drives, Hackett opted for four consecutive running plays, leading to a punt. Unfortunately, the offense struggled to regain its momentum after that.

Those Penalties

The Jets continue to hinder themselves with a slew of penalties. In this matchup, they were penalized eight times. This resulted in a loss of 83 yards. By halftime, the Jets had already accumulated five penalties for 55 yards. Given the importance of every offensive possession for the Jets, they could not afford to have penalties disrupt their drives or extend their opponent's drives on defense. Since their Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team has accumulated at least seven penalties in six consecutive games. That has totaled 50 penalties during that span.

Involving Breece Hall

The #Jets are 8-0 when Breece Hall scores a TD… Unfortunately this was called back 😡 pic.twitter.com/URQw6urArc — Vinny & Tha Jets (@VinnyandthaJets) November 13, 2023

Breece Hall stands out as one of the few offensive playmakers the Jets possess. He can consistently deliver explosive plays this season. The second-year running back can be effective both on the ground and in the passing game. That said, the Jets failed to involve him until it was too late. Hall didn't receive his first target until the Jets' initial offensive drive in the fourth quarter. However, he made an immediate impact, turning that reception into a 35-yard gain. He ultimately finished with only three catches for 47 yards on three targets. For an offense lacking firepower, it's imperative not to sideline Hall in the aerial attack until the final quarter of the game.

Receiving Corps

Garrett Wilson put on another impressive performance for the Jets, securing nine receptions for 93 yards on 14 targets. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year has led the team in receptions, receiving yards, and targets for three consecutive games. Of course, that isn't surprising. Nevertheless, no other receiver in the offense has managed to surpass 45 receiving yards in those three games. Furthermore, the Jets haven't seen a receiver, other than Wilson, accumulate more than 45 receiving yards since their Week 4 encounter with the Chiefs. That's both a good and bad thing. They should involve their other receivers a lot more. Conversely, their other receivers should certainly step up to the plate as well.

Looking Ahead

In summary, the New York Jets' Week 10 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders revealed several key areas where improvement is needed. Nathaniel Hackett's play-calling, the team's persistent penalty troubles, the late involvement of playmaker Breece Hall, and the limited production from the receiving corps all played pivotal roles in the outcome. As the Jets continue to seek their footing in the league, addressing these issues will be essential to their success in future games. It's evident that with adjustments and a more cohesive approach, this young team can make strides and become more competitive in the NFL.