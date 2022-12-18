By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

The weekend is getting closer and closer, which means it is time for some Las Vegas Raiders Week 15 bold predictions. They will be back at Allegiant Stadium to host the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Raiders are having a disappointing season. Once projected as a playoff contender, the team is just 5-8 and third in the AFC West. Most recently, Las Vegas lost 17-16 in heartbreaking fashion to the Los Angeles Rams. The reigning champions took the lead after a 98-yard drive in the final two minutes with no timeouts left.

On the other side, New England is still battling for a spot in the playoffs. At 7-6 and third in the AFC East, the team is currently in the Wild Card picture. However, the Patriots have the same record as the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets, the first two out of the postseason.

All of that means this game could have some serious implications in the playoffs, giving fans even more reasons to tune in for this one. With that being said, here are four Raiders Week 15 predictions as they face the Patriots this Sunday.

4. Las Vegas holds New England to less than 100 rushing yards

One of the biggest storylines in New England this season has been the quarterback position. Pro Bowler Mac Jones and rookie Bailey Zappe have been battling for the starting job, leaving head coach Bill Belichick with a question mark every week.

Due to all the problems with the quarterback room, some could expect the Patriots to use more plays on the ground. However, this has been far from the truth. The team has a bottom-10 rushing offense, recording a total of 1,362 yards. In seven games this season, the Patriots failed to surpass the 100-yard mark.

If that was not enough, Sunday should be an even tougher challenge. Las Vegas has allowed 1,437 yards on the ground this season, good for the top 10 in the league.

With defensive end Maxx Crosby having a stellar season with 11.5 sacks, New England should have a difficult time against the Raiders defensive line. Because of that, the bold prediction is that the Patriots will once again fail to reach 100 rushing yards.

3. Josh Jacobs finishes with more rushing yards than the Patriots

While the Patriots are struggling on the ground, the same cannot be said about the Raiders. The team is No. 10 in the league with 1,670 yards, and a big part of this success is thanks to Josh Jacobs.

The running back is leading the NFL with 1,402 yards, ahead of big names such as Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley. Jacobs has also scored 11 touchdowns on the ground, tied for third in the league. Additionally, he has 44 receptions for 346 yards.

He is perhaps having his greatest season as a Raider, making a strong case for his second Pro Bowl selection. Jacobs has recorded 100 or more rushing yards in six opportunities, including three out of the last four games.

All things considered, it would not be a surprise if Jacobs outperforms the entire Patriots’ offense on the ground. He could easily go for 100-plus yards while New England should have some trouble hitting that mark.

2. Davante Adams records 100+ receiving yards, at least one touchdown

Even with all the problems that Las Vegas is having on the field in 2022, Davante Adams is not one of them. Acquired in a trade with the Green Bay Packers to reunite with his Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr, the wide receiver is having one of the best offensive campaigns across the league.

So far, Adams has 82 catches for a total of 1,247 yards, placing him in the top five in both categories. Most notably, he has scored 12 touchdowns, sharing the lead with Kansas City’s Travis Kelce in the 2022 season.

The wideout also has seven 100-yard performances this year, putting his name in contention for the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.

With that, it is safe to predict that Adams will have another solid performance on Sunday. Expect him to surpass 100 receiving yards again and score at least a touchdown.

1. Raiders win by one score

All things considered, especially how the Raiders are not doing very well in 2022, this should be one of the closest games of the weekend. With New England pursuing a place in the playoffs and Las Vegas still trying to turn the season around, this is a must-win for both organizations.

Ten of the Raiders’ games were decided by one possession, including seven out of the team’s eight losses. Also, five of the Patriots’ contests ended with a one-score result.

Because of that, expect the Raiders to come out with an important victory that could harm the Patriots’ playoff aspirations. However, this should be a thriller until the end. Fans shouldn’t be surprised if this game ended by a one-score margin, which could certainly make this one of the best games of the 2022 season.