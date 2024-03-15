The Las Vegas Raiders made a significant move at the start of free agency by signing ex-Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a four-year deal. The contract is worth a base value of $110 million, with $84.75 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport's report on Monday.
Wilkins, a dominant interior defensive lineman, expressed his admiration for the Raiders' star defensive end and listed him among his favorite NFL players, via Vincent Bonsignore of The Las Vegas Review-Journal.
“There’s one big reason that I definitely wanted to come here and that’s number 98,” said Wilkins referring to Maxx Crosby. “He’s obviously a heck of a player and I’ve got a lot of respect for who he is as a player, how he operates and plays. I’m excited to be his teammate.”
Time before the Raiders
At 6-4 and 310 pounds, Christian Wilkins joins the Raiders after spending the last five seasons (2019-23) in Miami. He was initially drafted by the Dolphins in the first round (13th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Since 2019, Wilkins' 353 career tackles rank as the highest among all defensive linemen during that time frame. This accomplishment also places him second in NFL history among defensive linemen in their first five NFL seasons.
During the 2023 season, Wilkins started in all 17 games, tallying 63 tackles (36 solo), nine sacks, 10 tackles for loss, two passes defensed, 23 quarterback hits, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. His impressive sack total marked a career high for a single season and placed him fifth in the NFL among defensive tackles.
Christian Wilkins and Maxx Crosby combo
The Raiders haven't seen a defensive line pairing as potent as Wilkins and Crosby in quite some time. Their team-up has the potential to elevate their defensive prowess to new heights, presenting a formidable challenge for opposing offenses.
Both players also possess remarkable durability, exemplified by Wilkins' streak of 51 consecutive starts and Crosby's flawless attendance record throughout his five-year career in the NFL.
“We’re gonna have to put the work in, build a rapport, that’s very important, just to get around the other guys on the defense and the other D-linemen,” Wilkins said.